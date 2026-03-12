Following a tremendous come and try day, Wangaratta Dragons Hockey Club has decided to follow up the program with a series of skills sessions for young and keen players.

The club held their come and try day on Sunday, 1 March, which was incredibly well attended by scores of eager players wanting to pick up a stick and try their hand at hockey.

With the start of the season still some weeks away, the club is throwing open their doors for keen juniors to join in with the under seven and under 10 program.

The club is running further come and try afternoons on Thursdays from 4.30pm-5.15pm for the next three weeks.

The junior HookIn2Hockey program will commence following the final session.

The sessions are run from 4.30pm-5.15pm on Thursday afternoons at the Cathedral College hockey field.

For more information, visit the Wangaratta Dragons Hockey Club on Facebook.