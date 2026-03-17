With just a few short weeks left to make up the deficit, players turned out eager for the action at the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s senior aggregate tennis competition on Saturday.

In section one, Ryan Patterson proved the best out of a close group, coming in with 23-18 at the close of play.

Right on his tail was Kevin Callahan with his 21-18, narrowly beating out Mark Brown on 21-19.

Riley Minns wasn’t too far off the pace with a score of 20-21, while Matt Curran lagged behind coming in with 15-24.

Section two saw Mandy Allen reign triumphant, claiming top position with her 24-13, ahead of contenders Andrew Harris (21-19) and Andrew Lindner (18-22).

Mason Scholes (17-20) and Ashley Weston (16-22) closed out the section with commendable scores.

It was a hotly contested affair in section three, with Mick Cavallin and Brian Scobie tussling for the win.

Ultimately, Cavallin would get over the line with 22-13, just ahead of Scorbie’s 21-15.

Mike Lairson (17-16) and Thomas McDonald (16-16) also enjoyed a spirited competition, while Andrew Cope managed 8-24.

In section four, Michael Falkenberg came home with the chocolates with his 24-11, accounting for the rest of the pack.

It was a battle for second, with Phil Dryden (18-19), Alan Busk (18-21), and Carl Cutrona (17-20) all round the mark.

Despite the placing, Des Steele played extremely well for his 15-21 result.

Section five saw Amy Lairson salute with 22-15, leading the pack ahead of Greg Renner (21-14) who had to settle for second.

Mark Gorman was next across the line with his 18-15 netting him third, with Tony Clarebrough next on 16-18, while Sue Piper was well off the pace, coming in with 9-24.

Only a single game separated each of the top three placegetters in section six, with Pat Flynn (21-14), Sartaj Bal (20-16), and Peter Curran (19-19) performing well.

James Wilkinson came in with 17-19, while young gun Cam Vincent managed 11-24.

Finally, Max McAuliffe’s superior loss ratio saw him claim section seven, coming in with 21-14, ahead of Cate Geard’s 21-16.

Tim Dickinson finished just north of parity with his 19-18, while Susie Rudd (17-20) and Robyn Snowdon (14-24) closed out the competition.

Just two more rounds are left in the competition.

Results

Section: 1 - Ryan Patterson 23-18, Kevin Callahan 21-18, Mark Brown 21-19, Riley Minns 20-21, Matt Curran 15-24.

Section: 2 - Mandy Allen 24-13, Andrew Harris 21-19, Andrew Lindner 18-22, Mason Scholes 17-20, Ashley Weston 16-22.

Section: 3 - Mick Cavallin 22-13, Brian Scobie 21-15, Mike Lairson 17-16, Thomas McDonald 16-16, Andrew Cope 8-24.

Section: 4 - Michael Falkenberg 24-11, Phil Dryden 18-19, Alan Busk 18-21, Carl Cutrona 17-20, Des Steele 15-21.

Section: 5 - Amy Lairson 22-15, Greg Renner 21-14, Mark Gorman 18-15, Tony Clarebrough 16-18, Sue Piper 9-24.

Section: 6 - Pat Flynn 21-14, Sartaj Bal 20-16, Peter Curran 19-19, James Wilkinson 17-19, Cam Vincent 11-24.

Section: 7 - Max McAuliffe 21-14, Cate Geard 21-16, Tim Dickinson 19-18, Susie Rudd 17-20, Robyn Snowdon 14-24.