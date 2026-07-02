While it’s been an up-and-down season for Moyhu’s A grade netball squad, they’re determined to use their last six matches of the year to further develop as a squad.

The Hoppers have only won two matches for the year, but have been hamstrung by a raft of injuries, illnesses, and unavailabilites for large swathes of the competition.

When they do have a full-strength outfit on the court, they look formidable, exemplified by their most recent 38-37 win over King Valley.

Despite the harsh hand dealt this year, Moyhu coach Nat Kidd remains optimistic, praising her team’s attitude in the face of adversity.

“It’s been a tough season with wins and losses, however, we've had disruptions with availabilities, injuries, and players away,” she said.

“The King Valley game was the first game since round three we've had our full side.

“Hopefully, we can settle in and really show our improvement for this last half of the season.

The girls have shown excellent teamwork, a positive attitude and are keen to see how far they've come as a squad.

“Our aim is to be competitive, get a few more wins on the board in the last stretch of the comp.

“Our main improvement has been confidence in one another - our systems are really starting to settle in, confidence in each other has grown in abundance, which is showing from our scoring off turnovers now, which was more challenging at the start.”

It will be a difficult game this weekend against top five side Tarrawingee.

The Hoppers head to the Kennel this weekend, with Kidd hoping her side displays consistency in executing their skills with a full side.

The A grade match commences at the Tarrawingee Recreation Reserve from 2.30pm.

In other round 14 matches, Goorambat hosts Milawa in what’s shaping up as a cracker, the undefeated Lions head up to King Valley, North Wangaratta are at home to Benalla All Blacks, while Bright welcomes Bonnie Doon to Pioneer Park.