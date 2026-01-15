With everything going on around the state currently, sometimes, you just need a bit of fun.

From 12pm on Sunday, 18 January, the Wangaratta Turf Club is throwing open their doors for their RSL Family Race Day, the course set for excitement both on and off the track.

The club’s first meet for 2026 is set for a thrill, with a host of free activities on the cards to keep the little ones entertained and in good spirits.

Despite smoke haze from the fires around the state, Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo said the meet would be good to go on Sunday.

“Obviously, there will be a lot of people that will be affected by fires, and that may change the outcome of particular horses that may not be able to race, but we still have over 500 nominations, so there will definitely be a full card of races happening for the day, which will be great,” she said.

“We understand the air quality is poor at the moment, but we’ve still maintained trackwork every morning without doubt.

“Jockeys haven’t mentioned anything, trainers haven’t mentioned anything, and I’m led by them and what they’re experiencing every day.

“I guess if they had any concern, they would let us know and let Racing Victoria know, and we’d have to have that conversation, but at this stage, no news is good news.”

With a minimum of eight exhilarating races to keep punters entertained, with the first jump from 1.30pm, the real fun is to be had off the track, with a host of free activities to entertain kids and families.

There will be water slides, pony rides, face painting, jumping castle, activity packs, sports activities, and more to keep the kids engaged.

“Christmas and holidays are really expensive for a lot of families, I know that first-hand, having a young family,” Merlo said.

“For me, it was really important to give back to the community and make sure there’s something for people to do in our town that doesn’t cost a lot of money, or any money – you can bring your own food, you could seriously come here and not spend a dime, absolutely no problem at all.

“It was really just about engaging the younger group of the community, getting them to come here and have a good time, enjoy themselves.

“We have a lot of them come here for their junior [sport] presentations – we’re not just a racecourse, we’re a family and community-focussed venue, so we’re trying to make sure that’s what’s on offer.”

The turf club will also be raising money for BlazeAid on the day, a volunteer-based organisation that works with families and individuals in rural Australia after natural disasters such as fires and floods and helps them rebuild fences and other structures.

There will be donation points set up around the club to support the work BlazeAid does.

The Wangaratta Turf Club’s RSL Family Race Day is on Sunday, 18 January, with gates open for free from 12pm and the first race from 1.30pm.