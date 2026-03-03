The Wangaratta Turf Club are hailing Saturday’s Wangaratta Cup as one of their best yet.

Some 2000 people made their way through the gates in almost perfect conditions for the last day of summer to take in the action-packed eight race card throughout the afternoon.

While it was Liam Howley’s New York Hurricane which took home the coveted cup, it was ‘steeds’ of a different kind that stole the track’s imagination.

The inaugural Sportsbet hobby horse race pitted local footy, netball and soccer clubs against each other down the finishing straight for a share in $12,500 of prize money.

In a blur of club colours and frantic galloping, Tarrawingee staved off Wangaratta Magpies to claim the $5000 winnings, leaving punters cheering from the rails.

“Our community got right behind it, it was fantastic,” Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo said.

“We’d never done it before so we weren’t sure how it would go and the clubs just got right behind it really quickly and were really excited.

“It really drew out a lot of the clubs and new people that either hadn’t been to the races before or hadn’t been in a while.”

Ms Merlo said the event was expected to be continued for further iterations of cup day, with variations of the relay to be explored.

Across the day as a whole, Ms Merlo said the community turnout was a major win for the club and the local racing community.

“No one can remember a better one,” she said.

“We’ve had great results with Melbourne Cup and the Christmas races, and our cup itself has been lost as the third feature event among the excitement of the other two races.

“From an industry perspective, getting everybody interested and passionate about our Wangaratta Cup is something we are really proud of.”

Across the track activities including the Little Daisy workshops, pony rides and the Kelly Sports activity field brought out the younger race lovers while Fashions on the Field tent was packed as placegetters from both local and abroad impressed the judges.

Ms Merlo said nominated earnings raised from competitions like the pin to win and the Oaks Room punters club will be going to the Tom Prebble Foundation and the Wangaratta Carevan.

"We are so fortunate to be able to provide funds and support to these two amazing charities/foundations," she said.