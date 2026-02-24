More than 80 racing enthusiasts, owners and community members rose early this week to attend the popular Breakfast with the Stars function at the Wangaratta Turf Club, kicking off Cup Week in perfect fashion.

Held trackside at sunrise on Tuesday morning, guests enjoyed complimentary bacon and egg rolls and fresh coffee while watching Cup contenders complete their final preparations on the training track.

The relaxed atmosphere provided a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of the ‘stars’ of Cup Day as they stretched their legs under the early morning light.

Trainers and connections were on hand to chat with guests, sharing insights into their runners and building anticipation ahead of the Wangaratta Cup.

The strong turnout highlighted the community’s enthusiasm for racing and reinforced the club’s role as one of regional Victoria’s premier training hubs.

With glowing feedback from attendees, Breakfast with the Stars has again proven to be a standout event on the Cup Week calendar.

The 2026 Winsec Savings and Loans Wangaratta Cup will be held on Saturday, 28 February, at the Wangaratta Turf Club.