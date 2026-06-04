Wangaratta Rovers A grade netballers should head into this weekend's home clash with Lavington aiming for their second win of the season.

The teams met just four weeks ago at Lavington and after being left in the starting gates in the first quarter, conceding a nine goal deficit by quarter time, the Hawks worked their way back into the match to go down by just three goals.

Coach Stacey Lamb said her youthful side remained positive before each game, buoyed by their continued progression this season and troubling most sides for different periods of each match.

"Anytime we play netball is a real opportunity for us to grow and put into play what we have been working on at training," Lamb said.

"Each week we are building our game and skill base.

"We are really excited by the way we are playing netball and how we finished off our game against Lavi' a few weeks ago.

"The way the draw works this year is interesting but this one works in our favour I think as we get another good shot at Lavi' early.

"Last time we met we gave them a nine goal lead at quarter time and then won the rest of the game.

"We will be focussing on a good start and staying locked in and focussed for the whole 60 minutes.

"Ellie Miller and Holly McCarthy are building great connections in the mid court and Lily Palmer and Sam Braithwaite give us great height in the defensive circle to combat Lavington's tall shooters."

Lamb said the entire netball squad across all grades was looking forward to a successful day on their home court.

"We will be looking to get some great wins across other grades with our youngest team, the under 15s, matching it with Lavi' last time," she said.

"The under 17s game will be a good test for us with Lavington remaining undefeated but we only went down by six last time.

"Our C grade are second on the ladder and playing great netball while B grade will be looking to shooters Mia Eddington and defender Tommi Norman, who have been playing quality netball, to turn the result in our favour this time."

Wangaratta Magpies meanwhile have the dreaded trip to Myrtleford in the first week of winter although the forecast predicts a balmy 13 degrees with little chance of rain.

Magpies coach Shea Cunningham said her team would be mindful of the conditions but the main focus would be continuing their hot run of form.

"We’re expecting a strong contest up at Myrtleford, they’re always competitive on their home court, regardless of conditions," Cunningham said.

"The forecast doesn’t look too bad, but the cooler weather can take a bit of adjustment early, so it’ll be important that we start well and bring our intensity from the first whistle.

"On colder days we keep things pretty simple - focus on a thorough warm-up, staying active on the bench and making sure everyone is switched on mentally.

"You won’t see heaters like the AFL (what a treat that would be!), but the girls know the importance of staying warm and maintaining energy throughout."

Despite a dominant 16 goal win when the sides met just a month ago, Cunningham said past history would have little influence on the outcome of the coming match.

"While we had a solid win against them a few weeks back, we’re not reading too much into that," she said.

"Both sides have evolved since then and we’re focused on continuing to build our consistency and execution across four quarters.

"Our aim is to keep developing our connections, apply strong defensive pressure, and take our opportunities when they come."

At this stage, Cunningham expected only minimal changes to the line-up which comfortably defeated Corowa-Rutherglen last week.

"The group is in a good rhythm at the moment, but this game is another important step for us as a team as we head deeper into the season," she said.