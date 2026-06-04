The 49th Historic Winton saw its biggest crowds, race fields and displays in years despite drizzly rain on Saturday followed by perfect, dry conditions on Sunday at Winton Motor Raceway.

Drawing a 4500-strong crowd over both days, Austin 7 Club's Historic Winton chair, John Kessner, said this year’s Historic Winton was an exceptional celebration of historic motoring on track or off.

“Whoever I talk to at the event, whether it be competitors, display club members, traders or spectators, they all say the same thing, that it’s a really great event,” John said.

“Not only did we have a brilliant race weekend, Historic Winton featured a good number of ‘firsts’.”

The largest ever contingent of 11 women competitors raced across most categories making up about five percent of the field.

“This group included our youngest competitor, Audrey Murphy, who competed in Regularity Two (a time trial event)," John said.

“Our curated anniversary and club vehicle displays stretched around the site with Art Deco Flxible Clipper Buses on the skid pan and Model T Fords in the show room."

He said there was the largest display of cycle karts ever amassed in Australia, with a large turnout of 30 Mini Mokes celebrating 60 years of the vehicle made for the outdoors.

About 30 clubs showcased their pride-and-joy vehicles.

“Vehicles on show are either elegant, rustic, quirky or just plain fun,” John said.

“We were thrilled to have the Australian Ride-on Racing Lawn Mower Association mount a display for this new sport and we also had Harry Ferguson tractors from different eras."

Historic Winton is held at Winton Motor Raceway on the last full weekend of May so in 2027, it will be held on 29 and 30 May.