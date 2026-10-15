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In Georgia we trust: popular Hopper to lead A grade in 2027

<p>TAKING CHARGE: Georgia Allen will step up as A grade coach for Moyhu next season after growing as a player with the club for the past seven years. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>TAKING CHARGE: Georgia Allen will step up as A grade coach for Moyhu next season after growing as a player with the club for the past seven years. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

TAKING CHARGE: Georgia Allen will step up as A grade coach for Moyhu next season after growing as a player with the club for the past seven years. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Georgia Allen to lead Moyhu rebuild in 2027, inspired by those who have come before her
Bailey Zimmermann
October 15, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 15, 2026 • 05:13

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