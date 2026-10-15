In Georgia we trust: popular Hopper to lead A grade in 2027

She’s spent seven seasons backing up her teammates on the court and leading the junior grades, now Georgia Allen is ready to take the next step as Moyhu’s new A grade coach. Allen steps in to replace Nat Kidd for next season after a number of years in the club’s A grade system as a much-loved do-it-all defender and all-round clubperson. The 26-year-old joined the club in 2019 hopping across from the Rovers where she had plenty of past family connections. But after being with Moyhu for the past seven years, she said she quickly fell in love with the relaxed atmosphere of the place making many lifelong friends she was eager to boss around next year. “I really see how good the club can be and I want to be a part of making it amazing,” she said. “I've been really inspired by my past coaches at Moyhu, Sharls [Wohlers] and Ainslee [Dowling], who have been really influential in my netball. “My granddad [Pat Flynn] used to play there too so that's special as well.” Prior to stepping up into the top role Allen had served as under 17s coach with Tayla Scobie for three years, taking that team to a pair of finals campaigns. “I loved coaching with Tayla and I loved building a relationship with the girls and watching them grow,” she said. “I hope I can do the same with the senior girls.” Moyhu A grade is coming off a four-win season in 2026 after being on the fringe of a finals berth in the previous two seasons. The team will be dealt some blows next season with best and fairest winner Grace Watson-Long moving away and other young stars moving to Melbourne for university. But Allen said she was confident an exciting young crop of under 17s coming through this season will add plenty of talent to the group’s senior stocks. “A lot of them have played together for a while so it should be quite a smooth transition for them as we bring some of the younger girls up and hopefully some new girls come on board,” she said. Senior trials at Moyhu will take place next month.