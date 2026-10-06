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Inglis Breeze Ups put Wangaratta on the international stage

<p>BREEZING THROUGH: Wangaratta Turf Club hosted the final breeze up for the 2026 Inglis Ready2Race Sale last week. PHOTO: Inglis</p>\\n
<p>BREEZING THROUGH: Wangaratta Turf Club hosted the final breeze up for the 2026 Inglis Ready2Race Sale last week. PHOTO: Inglis</p>\\n

BREEZING THROUGH: Wangaratta Turf Club hosted the final breeze up for the 2026 Inglis Ready2Race Sale last week. PHOTO: Inglis

More than 100 horses breezed at Wangaratta last week prior to major sale in Sydney
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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