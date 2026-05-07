Inline hockey isn’t just for the kids, and this Mother’s Day, a local club will have local mums lacing up too.

The Border Benchwarmers and Wangaratta Royals Inline Hockey Club will celebrate Mother's Day with a special twist, as several Royals juniors and their mums, playing with the Border Benchwarmers, take to the rink for the third round of the inaugural Winter Inline Hockey Competition.

For mum of three and Border Benchwarmers member, Emma Avery, the chance to share the sport with her daughter, who plays for the Wangaratta Royals, has been a highlight.

“It’s fun to be playing alongside the kids and see them grow and develop throughout the training sessions,” she said.

“It’s also great that us mums can join in, be active, and share a similar experience.

“I think I'm pretty lucky to spend Mother’s Day doing this.”

The Wangaratta Royals have seen significant growth over the past year, now with more than 30 junior skaters across under nine and under 14 groups, along with a thriving and growing senior team.

It has been a very positive factor that families have embraced the sport, with siblings and plenty of dads joining in on the fun.

The rise in parent participation, particularly from mums, has helped shape a club culture built on inclusion, confidence, and positive role modelling.

The new inline hockey winter competition will run every Sunday for 16 weeks at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre from 9.45am - spectators are welcome, with free entry for all.

Wednesday night training begins with Wangaratta Royals, 5.20pm for under nines, 6pm for under 15s, before Border Benchwarmers 7pm for 15+ and seniors.