WDJFL clubs Wang Tigers and College have organised a "Terry Socks it to Cancer" day for their game on Saturday, 9 May to raise awareness and funds for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.

Tigers will wear blue socks and College will wear pink socks for the match at the Barr Reserve

Funds have been raised by each club buying the socks for players, umpires, and coaching staff with each pair of socks costing $15 of which $9 goes to the Cancer Council and $6 pays for sock.

Tigers are very proud to be the first junior clubs to hold this fundraiser.

Terry Greaves, pictured with under 14 players Sam Guley (College) and Jack Conroy (Tigers), will be present on the day and there will also be a donation tin at the canteen.

For more information on how to support this campaign visit the Terry Socks It to Cancer Facebook page.