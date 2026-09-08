Social media
Home page>Sport>Lady Devils cruise to di...
Sport

Lady Devils cruise to div two grand final

<p>THAT WINNING FEELING: The division two women are through to the grand final after a 3-0 win over Wodonga Diamonds. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>THAT WINNING FEELING: The division two women are through to the grand final after a 3-0 win over Wodonga Diamonds. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

THAT WINNING FEELING: The division two women are through to the grand final after a 3-0 win over Wodonga Diamonds. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie

Just one win separates the division two men and women's sides from glory
Nathan de Vries
September 8, 2026 • 06:01
Updated, September 8, 2026 • 06:01

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

Magpies advance to grand final over rival Rovers

Magpies advance to grand final over rival Rovers
Magpies advance to grand final over rival Rovers
Sport

Lions roar into decider

Lions roar into decider
Lions roar into decider
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 4 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 4 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 4 September, 2026
News

Rail shutdown for 83.5 hours

Rail shutdown for 83.5 hours
Rail shutdown for 83.5 hours