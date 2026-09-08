Lady Devils cruise to div two grand final

Wangaratta City FC’s division two women’s team is one step closer to ultimate glory after blitzing through the semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Wodonga Diamonds. Though nerves were sky-high as the match began, the league champions settled in the 22nd minute when Sammy Scott found the back of the net. Ella Antonello (33’) and Katrina Carmody (56’) also hit the scoreboard in a show of sheer dominance across the park. Coach Kristy Mellor said her side adapted to the pressure of the match extremely well and controlled the flow of play. “We were probably a little bit nervy at the start but as soon as we got that first goal I really did feel they settled,” she said. “There were some really good goals, Sammy Scott scored the first one, she was probably quite nervy but as soon as she got that goal, you could see the relief. “There’s a lot of expectations on our strikers and our wings, so she certainly settled when she got that goal. “We went into the half 2-0 up and pretty much had it in our attacking half for the second half of the game, and we scored again from a cross into the box and Kat [Carmody] our defensive mid was just lingering and put it in. “I was quite surprised, we’ve only ever beaten them 2-0 before, but I think we just got ahead pretty early then just settled and played our game. “It was a great game, a good win, and we’re very happy and confident going into the grand final on Saturday.” In other results, the reserve men advanced to the grand final in a thrilling 4-3 over Melrose FC. Played at the club’s base at South Wangaratta on Saturday after torrential weather, volunteers worked tirelessly to get the pitch ready for play. Once play was underway, it didn’t take long for Melrose to hit the scoreboard, but Wangaratta’s Hamish Gasser fought back with goals in the 4th and 16th minutes. Oscar Dubourg made it 3-1 in the 24th, before an own goal saw the scoreline sit 3-2 heading into the half-time break. The Devils came out and Cambell McDiarmid made it 4-2 in the 49th, but that’s when the trouble started. Joel Van Der Leeuw received a yellow card in the 52nd, before the Devils conceded another own goal in the 61st. Kade Micheli received a straight red card soon after, and with 20 minutes to go, Van Der Leeuw received his second yellow. Down to just nine men in tough conditions, the Devils were able to hold on to the lead to book a spot in the decider. Meanwhile, the club’s under 12 Boys A and B teams went down, 2-3 and 0-2 respectively, while the under 16s lost 0-5.