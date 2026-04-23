After a stunning start to the season, Wangaratta City FC’s division two women’s team has positioned itself as the benchmark of the competition, unbeaten after five rounds.

The Lady Devils lead the pack with four wins and a bye to their name, having only conceded two goals in total for a positive goal differential of 10.

Coach Kristy Mellor said it was the team’s tenacity and willingness to defend hard which had seen them win every game they’d played this year.

“They’re not easy games at all, they’re just not, and I’m loving that – what it means is the team has to fight for it,” she said.

“I think the team does better when there’s pressure.

“I think it’s the skill of the defenders, to be honest.

“I don’t tend to change the two middle defenders but I do change left and right regularly because I want to give people different experiences and the ability to play in defence.

“Kaitlyn Broady and Matilda Cavicchiolo are both incredible defenders, it’s incredibly hard to get past them – one will go for the ball and one will do the sweeping role, they play together beautifully.”

The Lady Devils will look to continue their run of form when they head up the road to take on Twin City Wanderers.

The Wanderers have struggled to impact in the early stages of the season, sitting eighth on the ladder with two losses and two draws.

Mellor said she would be looking move the magnets around and trial players in different positions to further develop their skills and versatility.

“It’ll be one vs eight, but in this competition, we haven’t had an easy game yet,” she said.

“I’m loving that, because what it means is the girls work harder and we improve our skills.

“As it is one vs eight, I probably can be a little more creative with the team, play players in positions they’re maybe not confident in to build their skills.

“Going forward, in any game at any club they’re going to play, you don’t always get your preferred option, so if they can play another position well, that really helps them in their football careers.”

The division two women take on Twin City Wanderers on Sunday, 26 April at Kelly Park from 9.30am.

The senior men’s team have the bye.