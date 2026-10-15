Lawn tennis inducts two new life members

The Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Croquet and Pickleball Club were proud to announce the induction of two new life members at their start of season AGM last weekend. Highly respected club member Steve Russell and Mick Keogh were awarded their life memberships for outstanding and long serving service to the club. Steve has served more than 18 years on the committee and spent many years running juniors and twilight tennis at the lawn. Mick has served on the committee for five years and had plenty of involvement through tournaments and veterans’ events for more than 40 years at the club. At the AGM, there were four new additions to the committee as well as Riley Minns stepping up into the secretary role. President Sam Allen said Riley had been a terrific addition to the committee over the last two seasons as vice president. “I have no doubt he will step into his new role just as well," he said. “The club is in a fantastic position from the work of some great committee members over many years and the incoming committee is sure to continue the good work.” Last weekend the club saw 65 juniors play in competition and 45 coaching kids in the morning, with more expected this week. Plenty of new faces took to the court for the nine sections of senior aggregate competition as well. Thursday twilight aggregate, which is a new addition this season, had a strong start with 20 people participating. Players are welcome to join Saturday juniors and senior aggregate and Thursday twilight at any time. Further details are available on the club website.