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Lawn tennis inducts two new life members

<p>HAPPY INDUCTEES: Stephen Russell and Mick Keogh were awarded life memberships with the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Croquet and Pickleball Club at the AGM last week.</p>\\n
<p>HAPPY INDUCTEES: Stephen Russell and Mick Keogh were awarded life memberships with the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Croquet and Pickleball Club at the AGM last week.</p>\\n

HAPPY INDUCTEES: Stephen Russell and Mick Keogh were awarded life memberships with the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Croquet and Pickleball Club at the AGM last week.

Steve Russell and Mick Keogh were awarded their life memberships for outstanding service
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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