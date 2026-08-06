Last Wednesday 29 July the Wangaratta Table Tennis Association’s annual club championships were held for singles and doubles in each grade.

It was an epic evening of high standard competition.

Players and supporters witnessed the supreme endeavours of players as they battled through each stage of the knockout championship.

Andrew Lindner is the 2026 A grade singles champion.

Andrew claimed the Tony Constantino Perpetual Shield for the third time, having won it previously in 2022 and 2024.

He secured victory over the 2025 champion, Ash Wurtz in the deciding fifth game of an intensely contested and entertaining final.

The match showcased the skill and determination of both players.

The 2026 B grade singles championship was claimed by James Loughnan, who secured victory over Robert Voss 3/1.

James’ consistency and ability to control the big points of the match proved the difference in a hard-fought final.

Paul Hughes is the 2026 C grade singles champion for the first time, overcoming Renee McCarthy 3/2 in an exciting and closely contested final.

Championship results

A grade singles champion: Andrew Lindner. Runner up: Ash Wurtz.

A grade doubles champions: Andrew Lindner/Kim Brown. Runner up: Ash Wurtz/Stephen Picken.

B grade singles champion: James Loughnan. Runner up: Robert Voss.

B grade doubles champions: James Loughnan/Andrew Holmes. Runner up: Ted Tatulaschwili/Rod Gerrett.

C grade singles champion: Paul Hughes. Runner up: Renee McCarthy.

C grade doubles champions: Isaac Hallett/Stephen Alger. Runner up: Julie Lindner/Jesse Hughes.

Consolation event winners - A grade: Kim Brown. B grade: Phil Fitzgerald. C grade: Isaac Hallett.

Congratulations to all players who took part in the event on what was a fantastic night of table tennis.

The winter table tennis competition continues each Wednesday and players are welcome when the shed opens from 6pm.

Enquiries Tom Brown (president) 0429 809 927 or email wangarattatabletennis@gmail.com.