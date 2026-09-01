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Lions return to the big stage with qualifying final win

<p>DANGEROUS POSITION: Zoe Lawson receives the pass on the wing. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>DANGEROUS POSITION: Zoe Lawson receives the pass on the wing. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

DANGEROUS POSITION: Zoe Lawson receives the pass on the wing. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

For the second time in as many years, Whorouly will contest the A grade grand final
Nathan de Vries
September 1, 2026 • 10:48
Updated, September 1, 2026 • 10:48

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