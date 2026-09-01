Lions return to the big stage with qualifying final win

Whorouly has booked a spot in the A grade Ovens and King netball grand finals at the earliest possible opportunity after their 48-33 qualifying final win over Greta on Saturday. Played in stunning sunlight at the North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve, the Lions surged in the final term after most of the match had been relatively even. With two goals separating the teams at quarter time, the margin was snuffed as the pressure ramped up, with plenty of turnovers, intercepts, and rebounds in the furnace off the court. Scores were level at half-time (21-21) and three quarter time (31-31), with just 15 minutes left for one team to stamp their authority on the match, and ultimately, it was the Lions who would roar. A defensive masterclass late in the match, Whorouly only gave up two goals in a quarter of play, their midcourt and defensive end working perfectly in tandem to deny Greta’s shooters any clean avenue to goal. Their shooters were on song too, putting up 17 goals in 15 minutes of play to secure a place in the grand final and keep their undefeated run through 2026 going. Whorouly coach Kelly Cousins said it took a while for her side to get into the groove after taking the first week of finals off. “Coming off a week off can make it hard to switch back on quickly, and there were a few minor execution errors early, which I’d put down to some nerves in the first five minutes,” she said. “We really trusted in our processes in the back half. “We knew if we could just keep grinding away at the Blues that at some stage the game would open up for us. “We probably had a few chances in the third we didn’t capitalise on which was a credit to Greta’s pressure. “I think our experience really showed in the last quarter. “It’s not easy to withstand that kind of pressure for a full 60 minutes, but the team has been really strong this year at maintaining our structures and effort across four quarters. “I think our defensive pressure is among the best in the league, and the girls were relentless in that final term.” Fay Morgan Medallist and versatile player Jess Allen was imperious, having a hand in nearly every play, while shooting duo Abbey Forrest (32 goals at 71 per cent) and Katie Ivone (13 goals at 65 per cent) stood up under immense defensive pressure. Cousins said the win was a credit to the whole side. “I know I say this a lot, but it really was a full team effort,” she said. “It took all 10 players to get us over the line, with everyone contributing and stepping up when needed. “Jess Allen was at her best and played a huge role in disrupting Tayla Reidy’s influence on the game. "Abbey Forrest stood strong under immense physical pressure under the post, and her effort to get to the ball was outstanding, and Katie Ivone also took control in attack and was exceptional in the last quarter. “We needed to use our entire bench given the hot conditions - when you are able to bring on fresh legs and make seamless changes which don’t interrupt your rhythm it’s a huge advantage.” The Blues are still alive in finals, set to take on reigning premiers Bonnie Doon this weekend after the Bombers knocked off Tarrawingee by a single goal, 39-38. It was a thrilling contest from start to finish, with Bonnie Doon up by just four goals at the final break. Ultimately, Bonnie Doon’s class and execution in clutch moments was too great for the Bulldogs to overcome.