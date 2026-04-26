The weekend saw two intense days of local Ovens and King football, with five fixtures across the ANZAC Day weekend.

On Saturday, Whorouly bounced back after last week’s loss with a 56-point win over Bonnie Doon on a gorgeous day at The Den.

After a scorching start, the Lions maintained their intensity for the match despite some inaccuracy in front of goal, coming in 16.19 (115) to the Bombers 9.5 (59).

Whorouly took the game on early, booting six goals to two to open up a 26-point buffer by quarter time, but the second term belonged to the Bombers.

After a sluggish start, Bonnie Doon’s ball movement started paying dividends, outscoring the Lions and bringing the margin back to 21 points, mainly due to the Lions’ inefficiency of converting in front of goal, kicking 3.7 for the term.

Further missed chances plagued Whorouly through the second half, but defensively, they were in control, conceding only two goals after half-time.

The Bombers found some repeat entries in the fourth quarter, but by then, the game was too far gone.

Whorouly coach Michael Newton said it was good to get the win, but there was plenty still to work on.

“We were a little bit disappointed with our pressure last week, the defensive side of our game just wasn’t up to scratch, so we had a big focus on we needed to come out strong, bring some pressure - tackle pressure, forward pressure, a bit of contest work, because that’s where we really got beaten up last week,” he said.

“It wasn’t just in front of the sticks, our ball use still needs to continually improve whether it be executing in front of goals or hitting targets.

“We probably cost ourselves, in that first half, six to eight goals from just sloppiness.

“I think we ended up with 16.19, which is the worst we’ve kicked in a game since I’ve been here, so to have that many scoring opportunities is a massive positive, but it was a bit of a wasteful game in the end.

“Yes, we won, we came away with a good victory, but we really could’ve put them away early.

“That sort of stuff can hurt you in close games, we’ve got to keep getting better, keep putting the work in.”

Daniel Boyle secured best on ground honours with his six goals for the match, while young guns Zac O’Shannessy and Harvey Dodgshun continue to impress.

Bonnie Doon was led on the scoreboard by Tim Berenyi (four goals), while Tom Sheahan, Sean Campitelli, and Josh Smart found plenty of the footy.

The senior win capped off a brilliant day on the footy field for Whorouly, with the Lions’ reserves saluting in the earlier game 14.6 (90) to 8.7 (55).

Jakeb Meyer booted eight goals for the home team and was named in the best alongside Glenn White and Ryley Skahill, while Max Housten, Cody Turner and Edward Ivill performed well for Bonnie Doon.

The rest of the matches in round five were contested on Sunday, 26 April.