Locals snare cash for road safety messages

The Victorian Government and Transport Accident Commission (TAC) are backing local footy and netball clubs to lead the way on road safety. A total of $700,000 has been awarded to 261 clubs across Victoria for their work in tackling speeding in their communities, throughout the 2026 season. Clubs were asked to champion the message: “Be the Difference. Make the Right Choice. Slow Down on the Road”. The TAC Club Rewards Program recognises efforts to encourage safer driving among players, volunteers, members and supporters. The money awarded will go back into the clubs – funding equipment, facilities and community programs. Local clubs awarded were Moyhu FNC, Goorambat FNC, Greta FNC, and College JFC. “Hundreds of clubs across Victoria have shown a genuine commitment to creating a culture of safer road use over the course of the entire season, and TAC Club Rewards funding is a terrific boost for those communities,” head of AFL Victoria Greg Madigan said. The program is delivered by the TAC in partnership with AFL Victoria.