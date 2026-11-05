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Locals snare cash for road safety messages

<p>SPREAD THE WORD: AFL Victoria\\u2019s Riley Brettell, Minister for Roads and Road Safety Paul Hamer, Surrey Park Football Club Vic President Jacinta Mulholland and TAC Head of Community Fin Bird.</p>\\n
<p>SPREAD THE WORD: AFL Victoria\\u2019s Riley Brettell, Minister for Roads and Road Safety Paul Hamer, Surrey Park Football Club Vic President Jacinta Mulholland and TAC Head of Community Fin Bird.</p>\\n

SPREAD THE WORD: AFL Victoria’s Riley Brettell, Minister for Roads and Road Safety Paul Hamer, Surrey Park Football Club Vic President Jacinta Mulholland and TAC Head of Community Fin Bird.

Four local clubs have received funding for spreading road safety messages
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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