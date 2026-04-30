Both Wangaratta Ovens and Murray clubs' A grade netball sides have crucial games this weekend with Rovers at home to the winless Wodonga while Magpies take on powerhouse Yarrawonga at JC Lowe Oval.

For Wangaratta Magpies one of the highlights of the day will be club A grade match record holder Katie Dean taking to the court in her 250th appearance at that level.

Dean remains one of the most consistent and respected defenders in the O&M and will be a key component of the side's match-up with the undefeated Pigeons.

Dean's teammate Taylor Maddern will play her 100th senior game and coach Shea Cunningham congratulated both players.

"Both have been tremendous contributors to the club and strong leaders within our group," Cunningham said before putting the focus back on the team.

"We’re sitting fourth, but it’s still early and the ladder can change quickly.

"This week is all about Yarra' – they’re the benchmark of the competition at the moment and set a really high standard.

"We’ll need to be at our best across all four quarters.

"The Myrtleford game next weekend will also be an important benchmark, but our focus is on building our game week by week rather than watching ladder positions too closely right now."

Cunningham said the side has fielded a fairly settled line up with no major ins or outs, which has helped build some good continuity and connections on court.

"Off the court, the group has been really positive, and we’ve got our Ladies Day coming up at our next home game on May 9, which is always a great occasion for the club," she said.

"Anyone wanting more details can speak with Leah Jenvey with details on the club's Facebook page."

The Ladies day theme this year is Sip, Sing and Support and will go from 2pm until late.

With Wangaratta Rovers coming so close in the previous game against top five side Corowa-Rutherglen to notching their first win of the season, they will be determined to take the points on offer this weekend.

"We are looking forward to playing Wodonga Bulldogs at home this week," Rovers coach Stacey Lamb said.

"After the week off we are well rested and back to full strength.

"The girls are motivated to continue to work hard and are playing some really great, error free netball.

"We will focus on our defensive pressure to win balls across the whole court.

"Lara Judd and Lily Palmer have been exceptional at getting turnovers."

The side will welcome back the experienced Bec Kreltszheim after two weeks away leading the Galen school immersion trip to Timor Leste and her leadership will bring an enormous lift to the side.

It will also be the club's sponsors round so the players will be keen to put on an exciting show for their supporters watching courtside.

"There is also a function upstairs so these wonderful, generous people and businesses can enjoy the day with us," Lamb said.