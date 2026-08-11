Wangaratta Magpies held off a determined Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday for a crucial 43-38 win to keep their hopes of playing A grade finals alive for at least one more week.

After jumping the Roos in the first term by four goals, the match virtually went goal for goal until the final siren, giving the Magpies valuable experience in a high stakes pressure-cooker, which was welcomed by coach Shea Cunningham.

"It was certainly a gritty win and one we were pleased to come away with," she said.

"We started the game well, but from that point on there was very little between the two sides.

"Corowa came with plenty to play for and were clearly determined to cause an upset.

"The contest was tight all day and we had to work hard for every possession.

"It was a gutsy effort from the girls to dig in, stay composed under pressure and find a way to get the result."

Not for the first time this year, when the going got tough, Wangaratta's seasoned leadership group stood up with Hannah Grady, Amanda Umanski and Leah Jenvey standouts.

"Hannah was outstanding in goal defence," Cunningham said.

"Her ability to apply pressure, win ball back and create opportunities for us was really important across the four quarters.

"Amanda [28 goals] was superb under the post again.

"She's been in terrific form and her strength and composure in the goal circle gave us a reliable target when the game was at its toughest.

"Leah also had one of her strongest performances of the season through the midcourt.

"Her workrate, defensive pressure and ball movement were back to their best and she played a key role in helping us control momentum at important times."

Despite the tight scoreline the Magpies were able to 'manage' goal attack Claire Wilson, who had been battling a case of the flu' last week, which allowed the versatile Georgia Clark an opportunity up forward for the second half.

"Claire was feeling the effects of that during the game, so we managed her minutes accordingly," Cunningham said.

"Thankfully, we don't have any injury concerns out of the match and we're hopeful of having a full squad available this week, which has been a pretty rare occurrence for us this season."

Cunningham said there was little other movement from the bench due to the close contest.

"Every passage of play felt important and the group on court was working hard to maintain momentum," she said.

"Corowa deserves plenty of credit.

"They were highly competitive and, with a match against Lavington coming up, they could still have a significant say in what the final five looks like."

Magpies remain two points ahead of the Panthers in fifth spot, so an upset by the Roos over Lavington would certainly be received well at the Showgrounds.

The Magpies face North Albury at Bunton Park this weekend and could jump their opponent with a win.

Wangaratta Rovers pushed one of the premiership fancies in Wodonga Raiders on Saturday before they were overrun in the final quarter to lose 70-41.

The 16-goal final term deficit showed the young Hawks there was still some growth needed to match it for four quarters with the best.

"This young and exciting Rovers team played our game plan right up until three quarter time and Raiders put the foot down," coach Stacey Lamb said.

"Holly McCarthy was best on for us and was so strong in the mid court, Lily Palmer once again won ball for us and Bec Kreltszheim (who came on in the second quarter) was calm and strong.

Raiders gun spearhead Taylor Donelan scored a half century of goals but Lamb praised Rover's goal keeper Samantha Braithwaite for her efforts and that of Bec K at wing attack.

"Taylor Donelan is a dominant goal shooter," Lamb said.

"Sam matched her well for height and played a strong game on her.

"Bec is a wonderful leader of this club and rarely makes errors.

"She played a calm and holding game and created play in our attack end."

Rovers are at home this weekend for their last A grade match at the WJ Findlay Oval and will be keen to go out on a positive note against Yarrawonga, Raiders' main rival for this year's premiership.