Wangaratta Magpies accomplished its mission to secure the four points against bottom of the ladder Albury to hold onto fourth position of the Ovens and Murray A grade ladder, for another week at least.

The Magpies controlled proceedings form the start to run out comfortable victors 45-29, which pleased coach Shea Cunningham.

"Overall, I thought it was a really solid performance from the group," Cunningham said.

"Albury challenged us at different stages of the game, but I was pleased with the way we stayed composed, stuck to our structures and were able to build pressure throughout the four quarters.

"Our defenders worked hard to create turnover opportunities."

Goal defence Hannah Grady played another superb captain's game stifling the Roos' attack, with the defensive unit as whole earning high praise from the coach.

"Hannah's playing with great confidence at the moment and had a significant impact on the game," Cunningham said.

"Her ability to use her strength, composure and decision-making under pressure gives the group enormous confidence, and she was certainly a key contributor to the result.

Midfield dynamo Leah Jenvey was eased through the match after her injury scare last week, interchanged each quarter in a three-way move with Holly Humphry and Georgia Clark

"We were mindful of managing Leah Jenvey's workload due to last week’s injury, so we used her sparingly throughout the game," Cunningham said.

"She got through the match well and pulled up positively afterwards, which was exactly what we were hoping to see.

"It also provided a really valuable opportunity to get some solid court time into a different midcourt combination with Holly at centre and Georgia at wing attack.

"Holly was outstanding and brought great drive and composure, while Georgia adapted well to the combination.

"It's something a little different for us and gives opposition sides another look, which can make us less predictable and adds another string to our bow as we head into the back half of the season.

"Having players of Holly's quality available to rotate through different positions is a huge asset.

"It not only helps us manage players appropriately but also allows us to continue developing combinations and building depth across the court."

The Magpies go into this weekend's 'split round' looking to freshen up for the run home, facing top of the ladder Wodonga Raiders on their return.

"The bye comes at an interesting time, but we'll look to make the most of it and be ready to go when we return," Cunningham said.

Corowa Rutherglen were primed and ready for the ever dangerous Wangaratta Rovers at the weekend sustaining the pressure from the opening whistle to the final siren to record a 54-37 victory.

Rovers coach Stacey Lamb said Corowa Rutherglen's coach admitted they treated this as a danger game after narrowly taking the four points over the Hawks in the previous encounter between the sides.

"We won some great ball in defence and worked hard but Sophie Hanrahan (goal defence) and Lisa French (34 goals) in their attack just couldn't be stopped by us," Lamb said.

"We played some good netball at times but wasted too many balls (29 in total) and you just can't do that.

"Ellie Miller was solid yet again in wing defence and really shut down their mid-court in the first half, then we moved her to wing attack to give us a spark in attack.

"Lily Palmer was fabulous in defence and won plenty of ball and also gives us drive through the court on transition.

"Holly McCarthy was strong in the mid court and ran centre all day."

Despite trying a few different changes off the bench the Hawks couldn't crack the Roos' stranglehold on the game.

Results were brighter across the other grades with Rovers securing some important wins.

"Overall we had a fabulous day on the netball court as a club with under 15s taking a 10 goal win with Harper Miller and Ivy Roberts in the best, the under 17s had a wonderful win with Eva Lyster, Macy Boschetti and Mik Bradley taking the court in the Under 17s game, and B grade had a massive win and played great netball beating the ladder leaders Corowa, with Brooke Del Mastro and Briony Simpson starting for the team in the two goal win," Lamb said.

Rovers plan to take full advantage of the bye to rest up and be hungry for more when the competition resumes next week.