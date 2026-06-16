Wangaratta Magpies secured an important home court win on Saturday against third-placed North Albury, keeping them in touch with the top five.

Coach Shea Cunningham was buoyed by the result against such an in-form team.

"It was a really pleasing result for us, particularly against a quality North Albury side who have been very consistent this season," Cunningham said.

"To come away with a 42–39 win gives the group a lot of confidence in what we’re building."

The Magpies led at every change with the margin between the sides never more than a handful of goals.

"What was probably most pleasing was our ability to stay composed right across the four quarters," Cunningham said.

"We were able to hold a lead at each break, but it was never comfortable, so the discipline and trust in our structures under pressure really stood out.

"The wet conditions made the court quite slippery, so there was a real emphasis on valuing every possession and making the most of our opportunities — I thought the players adapted to that really well.

"It was a pretty high-pressure game from both sides, which naturally led to some turnovers at times, but I thought overall it was more about the defensive intensity and accountability right across the court rather than lack of polish."

Young defender Milly O'Kane was a standout, along with Holly Humphry in goal attack, and Claire Wilson (GA) in and around the goals.

"In terms of contributors, it was a genuine team performance," Cunningham said.

"Our defensive unit set the tone and created some important turnover ball, and through the midcourt we worked hard to connect and give our goalers good looks.

"Our shooting end was composed in key moments, particularly late in the game when North Albury were coming hard."

"Overall, it was just a hard-fought contest between two evenly matched sides.

"I was proud of the way the group handled the momentum swings and found a way to get the job done when it mattered most."

The Magpies are enjoying a settled squad at present with a few players returning, which has helped with their cohesion and provides a level of continuity which should serve them well in the back half of the season.

Wangaratta Rovers showed some real grit against the all-conquering Yarrawonga but could not match it overall with the competition leaders.

The Hawks went down 68-45 and despite the margin showed they were not overawed at any stage, particularly in attack with Sophia Pasquali (24 goals) and Sam Kreltszheim (19 goals) in red hot form.

Coach Stacey Lamb was full of praise for her young charges.

"Sami is so consistent and Sophia was outstanding again as an 18 year old playing on sensational goal keeper Hannah Symes," Lamb said.

"Sophia shot 24 goals from 27 and was a pillar in the goal circle.

"Lara Judd, Lily Palmer and Ellie Miller created so much turnover ball for us in defence and forced a couple of changes for the Yarrawonga shooters.

"They were energetic and created doubt in the feeders minds to win balls for us."

The Hawks showed their improvement on the scoreboard through the second and third terms, scoring 12 goals in each.

"Once again we scored more than 40 goals and this time against a top three team, which is so positive," Lamb said.

"Yarrawonga is always a joy to play against.

"I was so pleased as a coach how we took this game as an opportunity to test ourselves against the best and also learn and change our games to beat our direct opponent."

Freya Chant made an A grade impressive debut after playing great netball in the under 17s.

"Freya is a fast, smart an accurate goaler who earnt this game," Lamb said.

"She rolled on and took two shots and nailed both of them.

"She created some movement and opened the game up.

"Freya and these young athletes are our future and they are taking on all the opportunities given to them."

Rovers take on Myrtleford in a welcome home game for the Hawks while the Magpies head up to Wodonga knowing that a win over the Bulldogs would put them back in the top five.