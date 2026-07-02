Wangaratta Magpies have the opportunity to consolidate their spot in the A grade top five when they meet the winless Albury this Saturday.

When the sides last met back in April the outcome was basically decided by half-time when the Magpies led 27-8 before going on to secure the points comfortably 56-20.

But Magpies coach Shea Cunningham understands too well that past results and ladder positions have little influence in the outcome each week.

"This weekend is really important for us," Cunningham said.

"While Albury haven’t had the wins on the board, the competition is incredibly even and their performance against Myrtleford shows they’re more than capable.

"There are no easy games, so for us it’s about maintaining our standards and building consistency."

The Saints held on to defeat the Tigers last weekend but only by four goals after Albury fought back to outscore Myrtleford in the second half.

"There may be a couple of minor adjustments to the line-up depending on match-ups," Cunningham said.

"Albury have some quality players across all thirds, so we’ll need to be mindful of their key ball winners through the midcourt and their ability to convert opportunities in attack.

"Our focus will be on applying strong defensive pressure early and building that pressure across the game to create turnover opportunities."

After Rovers' stunning comeback in the final quarter in last week's derby, the Magpies aren't taking any chances.

"From our end, training this week has really focused on maintaining intensity for four quarters and reinforcing our defensive pressure so we can generate those opportunities," Cunningham said.

"Overall, we’re looking forward to the contest.

"It’s another opportunity for us to keep building and put together a more complete performance."

With the Magpies' nearest rival for a finals spot, Lavington, up against ladder leader Yarrawonga, a Wangaratta win would increase the buffer between fifth and sixth sport to six points, and help keep Magpies' destiny in their own hands.

Wangaratta Rovers should also face this weekend with optimism, coming up against Corowa-Rutherglen at the John Foord Oval.

The Roos have won four games this season including against Myrtleford and North Albury, but only took the points over Rovers earlier in the year by two goals.

Both clubs have been in good form in recent weeks, so that should make an exciting contest.

"We want to continue to put out quality performances and keep getting better and better as a squad," Rovers coach Stacey Lamb said.

"The whole club will be looking to do well.

"Our under 15s had a great win last time they met Corowa and a few of those young guns will get the opportunity again this week to play up in the higher grades.

"Young guns from the under 17s have featured in higher grades and will be looking to bounce back after last week.

"C grade continues to put out great performances each week with Anna Ford and Kyia Wohlers teaming up well in attack.

"B grade will look to Kirby Phillips who consistently shoots accurately and Tommi Norman and Annie Harding to win the ball in defence."

The A grade will welcome back Holly McCarthy in the midcourt with open arms after missing last weekend.

"Holly is itching to be back on court with us after her VNL game last Sunday saw her miss the Derby," Lamb said.

Corowa-Rutherglen goal shooter Lisa French, who scored 46 goals last weekend against Wodonga, is one part of the Roos outfit who will have to be curtailed to give the Hawks a chance.

"Sam Braithwaite matches up well on tall holding shooters and kept Amanda Umanski to 40 goals last week so we trust that she will do well on Lisa," Lamb said.

"And Sam will be well supported by our defence out the front of her."

With just six games left in the home and away season, every team will be lifting their effort in the hope of finishing the year of in winning fashion.