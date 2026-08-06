Often in sport, coaches will divide a season up into 'blocks' - a group of games with targeted win/loss ratio.

In the Wangaratta Magpies' case, the final block of four matches to end the Ovens and Murray netball season would have been a doozy.

There was little room for error for Wangaratta's finals' hopes beginning with last weekend's match against fifth-placed Lavington.

In short, a win there was crucial, and the 'Pies delivered in style, smothering the Panthers attack to run out impressive winners.

Magpies coach Shea Cunningham, however, is of the 'one week at a time' school, believing by focusing on consistent improvement and developing self-belief the wins will take care of themselves.

She described last weekend's win as "gritty" and one that probably reflected how much growth this group has shown over the course of the season.

"The game was tight for long periods, but I thought our ability to stick to our structures and maintain pressure for four quarters was the difference," she said.

"The final quarter was our strongest and I think that came from a combination of belief, patience and sustained defensive pressure rather than any one defining moment.

"We felt like we gradually wore them down through the middle stages of the game.

"Given the ladder position, there was naturally plenty at stake, but we didn't approach it as a final.

"Our focus was more on continuing to improve our consistency and applying the lessons we've learned from a number of close contests throughout the year.

"The composure we showed late in the game was probably evidence of that growth."

In more positive news, the Magpies have a full list to choose from for their clash this Saturday against Corowa-Rutherglen, the one opponent in the remaining three games below the Magpies on the ladder.

Cunningham said the this week was continuing to build on what has worked well for for the squad recently.

"Our defensive pressure and transition game have improved considerably over the last month, and we'll be looking to maintain those standards while continuing to tidy up some areas with ball use and decision-making," she said.

"Corowa have some versatile players and we'll certainly be aware of the impact [Sophie] Hanrahan was able to have when moved into attack last week, six goals in the final term to nearly turn the match.

"We respect their ability to make changes during games and we'll prepare for a variety of match-ups.

"Holly [Humphry] and Leah [Jenvey] have been playing excellent netball and will no doubt have important roles again, but we'll approach it as a full team defensive effort rather than focusing on any one player.

"A win this week would obviously be very valuable, and while our final two matches are against quality opposition in Wodonga and North Albury, our message to the group is to stay focused on the next challenge.

"The opportunity remains in our hands, but we know we need to earn every result from here.

"The exciting part for our group is that we've put ourselves in a position where the remaining games genuinely matter.

"The players have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and we're looking forward to the challenge ahead."

Wangaratta Rovers take on the daunting challenge of facing second-placed Wodonga Raiders at Birallee Park on Saturday, but have the benefit of going into the encounter with the 'nothing to lose' motivation.

After their impressive win last week and encouraging performances against some of the league's heavyweights over the last month, the young Hawks will be up and about against their fancied rivals.

Coach Stacey Lamb said the squad was always excited to take on the top teams and see how they match up against them.

"There is nothing scarier than a team that won't give up and the league is starting to see that this A grade team will not stop trying and playing hard for each other," Lamb said.

"Sure the game will be tough, but I know as a coach that every single player will be working hard to beat their direct opponent, learn and implement strategies to make the game tough for the Raiders and open the game up for us.

"All grades of netball will be a good test for us.

"The under 17s take on top place Raiders with many of these Rovers young guns coming off the Victorian State team screening day on Sunday and playing great netball.

"B grade proved they can disrupt the top three teams and will be looking to do the same this week, and our C grade team keeps flying and have moved back into second place on the ladder."

What's not to love about Ovens and Murray netball?