Magpies prepared for the ultimate prize

After enjoying last weekend off Wangaratta Magpies started lifting their intensity and focus early this week in preparation for another tilt at the C grade flag. Coach Rachelle Petts said the squad had kept their training consistent, high intensity alongside their B grade teammates who went out of the race in the preliminary final on the previous Sunday. "It was business as usual for us, with a training on Saturday to keep the momentum going," Petts said. "Our focus has been on fine tuning a few areas we wanted to tighten up, keeping the vibes high, and just enjoying our last week together as a squad. "The key message for this week is to enjoy the moment, trust ourselves and to back each other in." Petts admitted the loss in last year's grand final hurt, but it was not something the squad spent mulling over this season. "However in saying that, it’s not a feeling you forget and it has played a part in motivating us this season to keep grinding away and put ourselves in the position to contest another one," she said. "We are two very different sides from back then, and we have to take the game as it comes Sunday. "The rivalry between the two teams is strong, but I also think there is a level of respect for each other for what both teams have achieved. "It’s our third year in a granny, and their second, so I think you have to acknowledge and respect the work and effort that goes into getting where we both are. "For me it’s not about them being the cross road rivalry, it’s more about them being the team that it is always toughest for us to play against, and the team that challenges us." With no injuries the Magpies expect to go into this weekend with a full list to choose from and line-up similar to the second semi-final. "We match up well against Rovers and although it’s a bit boring, I think the game is won by being consistent, settling in and taking the opportunities over the full 60 minutes," she said. Petts said she never gets sick of making the grand final. "I enjoy that feeling of being the last ones standing after nine plus months of training, playing, commitment, juggling work, school, families, wet days and cold nights," she said. "Being with your team, having the club around you and just the atmosphere of being on the court with people you love, who understand what you’ve given up to be there. "It’s pretty special." Key players to watch out for Richelle Collins will be key to settling the attacking end and supporting the defenders in Centre. Marley Carmody has a big job in the circle and if she is firing the team will lift. Maddie White will do a power of work in the shooting end. Tayah Martens has the ability to play both ends, and her speed and fitness is elite. Magpies C grade squad Coach - Shel Petts Assistant Coach - Grace Patterson Team Manager - Deanne Kelly Primary Carer - Katie Dean Team: Shel Petts - GA/GS Maddie White - GS/GA Brooke Henwood - GS Imogen Robinson - GS Richelle Collins - C/WA Taylor Boyle (c) - WA Diaz Matthews - C Tayah Martens - WD/C Lily Cairns - WD Jessie Knights - GD/GK Marley Carmody - GK/GD Sophie Goodley - GD/WD