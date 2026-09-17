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Magpies prepared for the ultimate prize

<p>HOLY GRAIL AWAITS: Diaz Matthews, Taylor Boyle (captain), Rachelle Petts (coach) and Grace Patterson (assistant coach) are looking forward to the squad\\'s third successive grand final appearance. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n
<p>HOLY GRAIL AWAITS: Diaz Matthews, Taylor Boyle (captain), Rachelle Petts (coach) and Grace Patterson (assistant coach) are looking forward to the squad\\'s third successive grand final appearance. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n

HOLY GRAIL AWAITS: Diaz Matthews, Taylor Boyle (captain), Rachelle Petts (coach) and Grace Patterson (assistant coach) are looking forward to the squad's third successive grand final appearance. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

Wangaratta Magpies C grade are ready for their third successive grand final appearance
Shane Douthie
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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