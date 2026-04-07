Wangaratta Magpies were able to dominate the Wangaratta Rovers early and late in the A grade netball derby on Friday to emerge 51-34 winners.

The Magpies outscored their hometown rivals 15-9 in the opening stanza and 16-8 in the final term to set up the win but the spirit Rovers showed in the middle two quarters and actually outscoring their opponents 10-8 in the third term was evidence the team will be a threat to a number of sides this season.

Wangaratta Magpies coach Shea Cunningham was more than happy to take the four points in the season opener, especially with the strong finish.

"It was an important result for us," Cunningham said.

"We have been putting in the work needed during preseason, and it was pleasing to see that reflected on the scoreboard with a strong four-quarter performance.

"I thought we performed well defensively across the court, particularly with our pressure and ability to force turnovers, and then convert that into controlled ball movement going forward.

"Our composure and work rate were strong for the full game."

Three of the Magpies guns hit the court in top form with Amanda Umanski (37 goals), Kate Dean, and Hannah Grady named as their best, while for Wangaratta Rovers Holly McCarthy, Kelsie Wilson, and Rebecca Kreltszheim were outstanding.

Cunningham was impressed with the Rovers' effort.

"The Rovers were competitive and they challenged us physically, especially early," she said.

"They never stopped contesting, which meant we had to stay switched on.

"Our pre game focus - we spoke about standards — doing the basics, staying connected, and matching effort with work rate.

"That allowed us to dictate the game on defensive accountability and valuing possession, and the players delivered on that.

"They stuck to the game plan and supported each other well under pressure."

Wangaratta Rovers coach Stacey Lamb could also see plenty of upside in her young team's performance against the perennial O&M powerhouse.

"I thought that our top performers were some of our youngest on the court, which gives us so much to look forward to as their margin for growth is huge, all three of these girls have just turned 18," Lamb said.

"Holly McCarthy was outstanding through the midcourt with her strength and speed. Sophia Pasquali (25 goals) played a steady, calm and strong game in goal shooter against Kate Dean who I rate as one of the harder defenders to match up on.

"Lily Palmer played a half for us on Amanda Umanski and I thought Lily confused the space and made Amanda change her game up.

"Our co-captain Bec Kreltszheim was also super for us, it was close to the best game I have seen her play.

"Her leadership and positive energy as well as the way she plays hard is so valuable to our club."

Lamb was similarly impressed with the Magpies' veterans

"I thought they looked a lot like the 2019 premiership team with both bookends firing in Kate Dean in GK and Amanda Umanski in GS," she said.

"Amanda has been training hard and playing some good netball in Melbourne and she was hard to stop on Friday.

"We have been focusing on whole court defensive pressure for 60 minutes of netball.

"I was really pleased with our work rate and intent.

"The girls are fit and it was hot on Friday but we easily ran out the game playing the style of netball we have been working on over the summer."

Both sides ended the match without any major injury concerns.

Wangaratta Rovers travel to Bunton Park next Saturday to meet North Albury while the Magpies welcome Wodonga Raiders.