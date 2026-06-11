After almost a month on the road, Wangaratta will make their glorious return to the Showgrounds this weekend, fired up to host the struggling North Albury Hoppers.

The Magpies’ last home game came way back in round six, but a home-ground advantage could see the black and white push their winning streak out to a remarkable eight games if they can get the job done over a diminished North Albury.

Despite a brilliant first half of the season, Magpies coach Jason Heatley said they weren’t the finished product just yet.

“We still haven’t played everyone as yet, but just from internal things we look at, I certainly think we’re developing, but we’ve still got some work to do though,” he said.

“This competition has a habit of throwing some things at you, so the last thing you need to do is be complacent, and we talk about that a lot.

“We just have more confidence and cohesion in our preferred style of play but we’re also mature enough now to have the players make some decisions on the fly if things aren’t working.

“We give the guys a lot of ownership - we’ve had quarters every game or halves every game where the game hasn’t been on our terms, and the guys are fully equipped to be able to make some changes as they go.

“There were certainly some good signs there, but I still don’t think we’re near where we want to be.”

As with many teams around the competition, player management and fitness through the year is paramount, and the Magpies are set to welcome back gun recruit Tyson Young after missing last week’s match with a back concern, while co-captain Jackson Clarke is eyeing a return against Wodonga in round 10.

Collingwood VFL-listed forward Xavier Laverty is also in the frame for selection, and if he’s named, will present a serious task for North Albury’s defenders in his first O&M hitout since round five.

The Hoppers made last season’s elimination final, but have since slid back dramatically within the league – to date, they sit second last on the ladder, with their only two victories in 2026 coming against whipping boys of the competition, Wodonga Raiders.

Regardless of where they sit on the ladder, the Hoppers boast some absolute jets.

Playing coach Tim Broomhead and gun Ben Rigoni sit in the top 10 in the league for disposals this season, Cody Gardiner has laid more tackles than anyone with 67, and big boy Indhi Kotzur averages 48 hitouts a match.

Despite the fading light of the opposition, Heatley said his players would not be taking it lightly.

“North Albury have got some quality players, so we’ll be on watch again this week,” he said.

“There are some guys, if they all get off the leash, they’ll play really well.

“They’ve got some young guys who are developing, and they’ve probably been a bit stiff in a few games as well - certainly, their win-loss ratio to me doesn’t reflect how dangerous they can be.”

Wangaratta hosts North Albury at the Wangaratta Showgrounds this Saturday, with the senior showdown from 2pm.

Elsewhere, Wangaratta Rovers will look to continue their unbeaten season when they head up to JC Lowe Oval to tackle the Yarrawonga Pigeons.

Yarrawonga will be without star Daniel Howe, who has accepted an early guilty plea for striking last weekend and the accompanying one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, the Rovers are absolutely humming, led by star players like Sam Murray, Mitch Hardie, Nathan Cooper and Will Christie.

OAK FM votes: round 8

Myrtleford vs Wangaratta: 5 A. Tilley (Wang), 4 H. Hewitt (Wang), 3 J. Hewitt (Wang), 2 N. Ferguson (Myrt), 1 B. Melville (Wang).

Rovers vs Lavington: 5 E. Dayman (Rov), 4 N. Cooper (Rov), 3 S. Murray (Rov), 2 L. O'Brien (Rov), 1 J. Glanvill (Lav).

Leaderboard: R. Smith (Myrt) 21, J. Gaynor (Alb) 19, W. Wheeler (Yarra) / T. Broomhead (NA) 18, S. Murray (Rov) / M. Hardie (Rov) 17.