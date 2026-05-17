A nine goal to two final term saw Wangaratta race home to produce a remarkable come-from-behind win over a hot Lavington Panthers.

Played in glorious conditions at the beautiful Norm Minns Oval, the Magpies overcame a 26-point three quarter time deficit to run out winners 17.12 (114) to 15.14 (104).

Lavington was on song early, kicking the first three goals of the game before Wangaratta even had one, with the ‘Pies first major coming almost 19 minutes into the first term through Braeden Marjanovic.

Jackson Clarke found his first not long after, and although they peppered the posts, the Magpies went into the quarter time huddle down by five points.

Momentum continued to lift Lavington, kicking six of the first eight goals of the second term, completely carving through the Magpies' defence and owning the corridor.

Wangaratta started to wrestle back some momentum through the third quarter, going goal for goal with the Panthers but crucially kicking the last two majors of the term to head into the final break down by 26 points.

They were down, but not out, and when the siren blared to start the fourth and final term, the Magpies swooped.

Dominating field position and executing with precise skill, Wangaratta surged, kicking five unanswered goals in seven minutes to roar back in front.

Lavington forward star Tim Oosterhoff converted on a chance to pull back the momentum, but the Magpies were unstoppable, kicking another four goals to flip the script to a 22-point advantage.

While Lavington kicked the last two goals of the game, it was too little, too late, the Magpies home by 10 points in an instant classic.

Coach Jason Heatley said it was a good end result, but it wasn’t a position he wanted the team to be in all that often.

“The finish was exciting, to be able to hit the scoreboard, but in saying that, we chased tail for the majority of the game, their ball use was as good as anyone’s,” he said.

“They slaughtered us with the footy, we just gave them too much time with the ball and they picked us apart, worked through us.

“We didn’t defend well through the corridor and they owned it, they were pretty slick.

“They didn’t put us away, but I thought at the close of quarters one, two and three we covered the ground and our effort was solid - I thought we wrestled momentum at the back end of those three quarters which was important because any more trauma to the scoreboard would’ve been insurmountable.”

Captain Jackson Clarke was huge, kicking three goals in the final term and five for the match, while Joel Stevens, Braeden Marjanovic and Matt Hedin enjoyed brilliant performances.

The Magpies enter the interleague bye with a 5-1 record, sitting second on the ladder a game behind neighbours Rovers.

It was a successful day for the club, with the reserves getting up 14.14 (98) to 5.6 (36), and the thirds winning 16.14 (110) to 4.7 (31).