In 1977 - the same year the Star Wars franchise began relating a tale from 'a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away' - a group of teenagers began their own epic journey at Wangaratta High School.

It was an era before mobile phones and social media, when bikes were the preferred mode of transport for local youngsters, and catch-ups were in-person rather than online.

Almost 50 years on, a reunion is on the agenda for those form one Wangaratta High School students, and anyone who joined the cohort through the years, right up to year 12.

Jurgen Schonafinger, Craig O'Meara and Colleen O'Meara (nee Chick) are among those planning the reunion to be held over the Labour Day long weekend in 2027, and they would love to gather as many as possible for the catch-up.

"We have about 120 names on our list of students we know were in our year, but so far we have only been able to find contact details for about 48 of them," Jurgen said.

"We would love to get in touch with the remaining number, and we want to reach out to people who were in that year, or may know anyone who was."

It will be the first reunion held since leaving school for the group, which Colleen said had a small form one intake, and finished as a group of 33 students in year 12.

"It's a long time ago, but you still remember the people," Craig said.

"Going through the names on the list, you recall the stories."

Jurgen agreed: "It was a great time to grow up.

"Fifty years is really significant, and now that we're all in our 60s, we feel that if we don't do it now, it won't happen."

The school was led in 1977 by Jack Cullen, with Lyn Barr taking over as principal in 1982, which was year 12 for the cohort preparing the 50-year reunion.

Memories of teachers have also been floating through the minds of Jurgen (who went on to be a financial adviser), Craig (a pharmacist) and Colleen (a teacher herself), with names like Kev McGennan, Frank Cunningham and Joy Star among those the former students remember fondly.

"I wanted to go to pharmacy college, so I needed physics, and without Kev McGennan there is no way I would have got through," Craig said.

It's stories like those, and of lunchtime footy, sports carnivals, classroom happenings and even school romances like Craig and Colleen's about which the group will reminisce when it gathers next year.

Activities for the weekend will include dinner at the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway, and a Sunday barbecue.

To get in contact with the organising group for the reunion, contact Jurgen on 0438 500 888.