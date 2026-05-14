Moyhu Tennis Club is calling on Rural City of Wangaratta councillors to make its proposed multi-court redevelopment the top sport and recreation priority in the upcoming council budget.

The club has spent more than a decade working toward the project and says it is now “shovel ready” after investing about $82,000 and completing detailed planning and tender documentation.

The proposal would see the existing courts at the Moyhu Recreation Reserve transformed into a modern, multi-purpose facility designed to serve the wider King Valley community.

According to the club’s submission, the project would deliver a flexible sporting hub incorporating tennis, pickleball, netball and basketball spaces, along with a hit-up wall and areas for broader fitness and community use.

Club president Wendy Thorp said the redevelopment was about far more than tennis.

“This project is so much more about the community and social connectiveness than tennis,” she said.

“We currently run junior Hot Shots, teen and adult cardio tennis, social tennis, and we have recently added yoga sessions, a bootcamp and are looking to add an Active Farmers fitness program.

“We are also looking to commence pickleball, so this facility will support a wide range of activities for all ages.”

The club says the current court infrastructure is ageing and no longer fit for purpose, with renewal needed to ensure safety and accessibility for users.

The redevelopment would upgrade the site into a year-round community asset integrated with the existing undercover public barbecue area, creating a central gathering space for residents, schools and visitors.

Ms Thorp said the project came at an important time for Moyhu, with growth expected in the township.

“With the recent approval of a new housing development and continued tourism growth in the King Valley, Moyhu is well positioned to be a vital hub in the region,” she said.

Moyhu is identified as a growth township and will require improved recreation infrastructure to meet rising demand.

The club recently presented its case to council as part of budget deliberations and is seeking to be recognised as the number one sport and recreation project for funding.

It has also been working with council’s sport and recreation team and Tennis Victoria to progress the plans, which have now reached the tender-ready stage.

Tender drawings prepared for the project outline the redevelopment of the existing courts at the Bartley Street site into a multi-court complex.

Ms Thorp said the club had already secured external support, including a $41,000 Tiny Towns grant through Regional Development Victoria, as well as assistance from Tennis Victoria and smaller contributions from council and local business.

She said the redevelopment aligned strongly with council strategies focused on building healthy and active communities and strengthening rural townships.

The project is also expected to provide opportunities for local schools, community groups and emergency services, while supporting tourism and events in the district.

“We have worked tirelessly for more than 10 years to reach this point,” Ms Thorp said.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver a facility that will benefit the entire community.”

The club is due to host representatives from Sport and Recreation Victoria in coming weeks as it continues to push for funding support.