Wangaratta Magpies jumped into the top five of the O&M A grade ladder with a comprehensive win over Myrtleford Saints on Saturday at the Showgrounds.

A blistering 13-4 first term set up the win with Magpies ending the day 54-38 victors.

Goal shooter Amanda Umanski dominated the circle, shooting 40 goals from 49 attempts, with great support and supply from Claire Wilson and a best on court display from Leah Jenvey in centre.

"It was a really pleasing win for us and an important one in the context of the season," coach Shea Cunningham said.

"I was especially happy with our start – to be 13–4 up at quarter time set the tone.

"We built on that in the second before having a lapse in concentration in the third for about two and half minutes, but I really liked the way the group responded and finished strongly in the last to close the game out 54–38."

Cunningham praised the effort of the consistent Umanski.

"Her form has been great, and she just keeps finding ways to influence games with her movement and composure," she said.

"Experience certainly helps, but more than anything it’s her work ethic and preparation that stand out.

"The work being done by her GAs in Claire Wilson and Georgia Clark out the front, and with Amanda, is allowing our goaling unit to play some great netball.

"We still have plenty to work on, but we are heading in the right direction."

Cunningham said Hannah Grady had a strong influence early in wing defence and gave the side great balance through the midcourt, while Leah Jenvey was influential in centre.

"Leah Jenvey had an outstanding game," she said.

"Her ability to pick balls off around the circle edge and her work-rate in attack were a real strength.

"With Myrtleford rotating their goalers heavily, our defenders had to constantly adjust our structures, and I thought we handled that well overall."

Cunningham said the squad was building depth and developing the ability to rotate players on court, which will be crucial as the season progresses.

"At this stage we don’t expect any major changes to the side and there are no new injury concerns coming out of the match," she said.

"Our focus at training this week will be on sustaining higher work-rates for longer periods and continuing to push our patience and composure under pressure as we prepare for Lavington."

Wangaratta Rovers again came agonisingly close to their first win of the season going down to Lavington by just three goals, 48-45.

Coach Stacey Lamb said a sluggish start proved costly in the end.

"We gave Lavington a nine-goal head start by not playing our form of good netball in the first quarter," Lamb said.

"Then we played 45 minutes of great netball but that doesn't win games.

"Our first quarter was the worst 15 minute of netball we have played all year, at one stage we were 12 goals down.

"What I was proud of was the way the girls turned the game around and won the next three quarters.

"We put on 14 goals each quarter in the next two quarters to pull the margin back."

Lamb said no changes were made at the first break, rather, just a real honest chat about what was or wasn't happening on court.

"The way the the girls then went out and took the game on and dug themselves out of the hole was impressive," she said.

"I loved the fight and persistence to stand up and claw back the deficit."

Lamb said the introduction of Lily Lyster to the game provided the spark while Sami Kreltszheim played a real captain's game and stood up in moments and embraced the pressure.

"Samantha Braithwaite was great playing on Lavi's holding shooter, Erin Haberecht, and forced Lavington to make changes to combat our defensive pressure and turnovers," she said.

"They say that you win or you learn.

"We have learnt so much from each close loss we have had.

"This is all part of the journey to success and to build on everything we are doing.

"These are young and exciting players that are coming together.

"When we play our form of good quality netball for 60 minutes we can match it with teams and the wins will come."

Rovers face the winless Albury at Albury this Saturday, while Magpies have another home game, this time against Lavington.