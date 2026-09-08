Magpies thrilling one goal win secures prelim final spot

Wangaratta Magpies booked their spot in this weekend's Ovens and Murray B grade netball preliminary final with a heart-stopping one-goal win over Wodonga Raiders on Sunday. The Magpies held firm to secure the win 48-47 in a see-sawing battle a relieved co-coach Chaye Crimmins said. "The game was very tight from the first whistle, which we knew it was going to be like that," Crimmins said. "I feel like I don’t even remember how it unfolded. "We ended up getting down by nine goals and then we upped our intensity and our pressure across the whole court defensively. "Then in attack we really utilised every opportunity that came our way." Crimmins, who was in the thick of the action on court, was proud of her entire squad. "I think overall every one of the girls that took the court played their part perfectly," she said. "The pressure was fantastic which allowed Abbey [Moore] and Olivia [Szeligiewicz] to come hunting for ball outside of the circle. "Sarah [Bond, 39 goals] in shooting was solid all day, with strong hands and pulling in everything. "Then you look at our young guns, for some of them they have probably never played in a final like that so I am super proud of them stepping up and really taking the game and their opportunities on." With a full squad to choose from, the team will now turn their attention to this Sunday's clash with Lavington. In C grade, Wangaratta Magpies have stormed through to the grand final with a 34-27 victory over Rovers on Saturday at John Foord Oval. The win was secured in the second term when the Magpies came from 4-5 down to pepper the ring and score 15 goals to two and take a 14 goals advantage into the main break. Despite Rovers winning the second half, the gap was too big to make up by the final bell. Magpies co-coach Rachelle Petts was rapt with her team's effort. "The rain had eased, which allowed for both teams to get a bit more drive and movement with the ball," Petts said. "Coming out of the first break, our attacking end adjusted well to the defence, and we were able to open ourselves up in the goal circle. "Defensively, we have been working on our structures the last six weeks, and we were able to really stick to the game plan across the court to build the pressure. "While happy with our second quarter, we let them back in the second half which we need to address, be a bit more careful with ball in hand while still attacking the game." Petts praised her defenders in providing the initial momentum to get the ball forward repeatedly. "Our defenders were excellent all game and gave us so much opportunity," she said. "The connection between our ring defenders in Jessie [Knights] and Marley [Carmody] was firing, and then our middies were strong and played as a unit to really put pressure on across all areas of the court. "At times during the season we have relied on our circle defenders to turn the ball over for us, so to see our middies step up and apply that pressure was great. "Our midcourt was so reliable and patient in our attacking end, and I think they did a great job of absorbing the defensive pressure that came our way in the second half." Despite having a break this weekend, Petts said it will be business as usual on the track. "We will train this week as usual, alongside our B grade who have made it through to the prelim," she said. "This will keep us accountable in our intensity and continuing to tighten up our game. "B grade is so strong, so there is always learning for us playing against them. "We will also train Saturday to keep the legs ticking over." Rovers coach Deb Doyle was philosophical after the loss. "The sun will rise tomorrow, that was the message post game," Doyle said. "Pick yourselves up, we regroup and work towards next week. "The conditions were very interesting and we had all four seasons in the game. "It rained heavy for the first half and was not great netball. "The score at quarter-time was 4-5 and both teams are known for 50-60 goals a game. "We actually won three quarters of netball but Maggies got a huge run on in the second quarter and that was where the game was won and lost." In a major positive for the Hawks the squad is injury free for its match-up with Lavington on Sunday. "The girls are competitors and are all keen to get back to work and bounce back," Doyle said. "The team watched the elimination final on Sunday to get a good look at who we would play and the vibe remains high." Wangaratta Magpies 17 and under side went down to Myrtleford in their semi-final clash 50-42 to finish their season, while the Magpies 15 and under squad enjoyed a thrilling 37-36 win over Lavington to set up a preliminary final match with Wodonga Raiders this Sunday.