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Magpies thrilling one goal win secures prelim final spot

<p>GRAND FINAL BOUND: Magpies B grade co-coach Chaye Crimmins was in the thick of the action in her team\\'s one goal win over Wodonga Raiders. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>GRAND FINAL BOUND: Magpies B grade co-coach Chaye Crimmins was in the thick of the action in her team\\'s one goal win over Wodonga Raiders. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

GRAND FINAL BOUND: Magpies B grade co-coach Chaye Crimmins was in the thick of the action in her team's one goal win over Wodonga Raiders. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Magpies B grade netballers win heart-stopper
Shane Douthie
September 8, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, September 8, 2026 • 06:00

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