Division two men

The div two men travelled up to Albury on Sunday to take on Norths, coming away with a 2-0 win.

The men were made to earn their win with Norths showing good determination in making the game a contest.

Under 16s player Atticus Thomson in his second div two game played out of his skin, playing in both defence and attack, positioning well to pass the ball forward and getting down and dirty defending the Norths players.

Hamish Kerr, another U16 player, had a best on ground performance up front in attack.

He made plenty of positional runs to open up the Norths defence, as well as a couple of quality attacking attempts with the ball.

Ollie and Noah Gillies played well in the middle controlling the ball, with Ollie being rewarded with a goal in the first half from a short corner.

Shannon Beacom continued his usual high workload also through the middle of the field to be rewarded with a goal late in the first half in general play.

Alex Doig, Alistair Merritt and Alex Ellem were solid in defence, keeping the Norths attackers honest and repelling a number of raids - Ellem in particular had a good game, showing consistent improvement each week.

This week the div two men are at home on Sunday to take on Corowa Rutherglen United.

Division two women

The Wangaratta division two women’s side travelled to Albury on Sunday to take on Norths.

From the opening whistle, Wangaratta displayed strong communication and teamwork, linking up effectively across the field.

Cohesive play and reliable passing allowed the team to maintain possession and generate several promising attacking opportunities.

The Dragons welcomed Ellie Samson back into the fold, her contribution and confidence helped to boost the team, especially younger players Caitlyn Barnden, Amelia McAliece and Kirrilee Russell.

With some support from division three players Lesley Forman and Kylie Samson, it was a good mix of youth and experience.

The effort across the entire group was outstanding, with every player contributing and showing resilience, commitment, and a willingness to work hard for one another.

It was a genuine team performance from start to finish.

Best on ground Christy Christie showed her fitness and excellent skill level, keeping the Norths on the back foot when she got the ball.

Wangaratta were rewarded on the scoreboard, with Emma Gall finishing off a well-earned goal.

Norths responded with a goal of their own, keeping the match closely contested throughout.

In a tight contest, Norths managed to edge ahead late in the game, securing a 2–1 win at full time.

A strong competitive match for Wangaratta, with plenty of positives to take forward into the rest of the season.

Div three men Yellow play at home on Saturday at Cathedral College at 2pm with all other games in Albury, including the juniors.

Division two men and women play at home from 11am, and are looking forward to a great contest.