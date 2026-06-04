The Winton Festival of Speed 2026 (WFOS26) is setting the stage for a celebration of historic Australian motorsport and high-country culture from 24 to 26 July.

Event organisers have confirmed a healthy volume of registrations so far nearing 200, as WFOS26 prepares to welcome more than 350 historically significant race cars at the iconic rural circuit.

The entry list is already highlighted by an incredible number of Group N Historic Touring, and Group S Classic Sports Cars which have seen an influx of 31 and 39 cars registered respectively.

Equally, one of the most popular categories in action at Winton, Touring Car Tributes, has seen significant interest with 25 entries confirmed since opening a few weeks ago.

WFOS organisers and Motorsport Australia are encouraging owners of AUSCARS, V8Brutes and The Fitzy Cup eligible Porsches to register their entries as soon as possible.

This trio of Australian racing categories with significant legacy is the latest exciting addition to one of VHRR’s premier annual events.

“We have been extremely encouraged by entries received so far, but as always, the door is always open to more participation,” said Ian Ross, WFOS event lead.

“The event will take some significant steps forward in its off-track attraction offerings for spectators and competitors in 2026 – put simply, we don’t want anyone to miss out.

“AUSCARS, V8Brutes and The Fitzy Cup all feature legendary cars that were in the hands of legends when raced in-period.

"They are a new and exciting addition to the WFOS lineup of on-track categories as part of a broader, more accommodating approach to welcome these cars out from the shed and back to where they belong – on track.”

Thanks to Joe Calleja and Apex Steel, a new incentive for 2026 grants Groups Na and Sa competitors free entry fees.

Highlight entries include Paul Stubber in his fan-favourite Group N Yellow Chevrolet Camaro, which is set to dazzle the crowd in a sideways fashion similar to his last VHRR appearance at the Phillip Island Classic in March.

Meanwhile, Troy Perichon, Lukas Gates and Brad Lighton will bring their Falcon and Commodore AUSCARS to WFOS26.

The Fitzy Cup is gaining momentum, with a balance of 996 and 997 Cup Cars, complemented by endurance racing specials including the one-of-one Porsche 996 GT3 RSR steered by Sean Day.

David Holc returns to WFOS in Touring Car Legends, dusting the covers off his HSV R8 Sportwagon that will be sharing the track with Stephen Langley in his ex-Steven Ellery Supercheap Auto BA Falcon V8 Supercar, as well as Carl Gibbs in his Mitsubishi Starion adding variety to the Legends Sprint.

More news and exciting updates will be announced in the coming weeks.

WFOS26 will be broadcast live and free on Blend Line TV via YouTube and Facebook.

The festival will feature lifestyle experiences highlighting the local region, with the Brown Brothers Trackside Lounge n’ Lawn, Glamping and Hot Air Ballooning options for Festival goers.

Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/winton-festival-of-speed-2026, all children under 17-years-old free.