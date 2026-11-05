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Monster weekend for Warriors

<p>DOUBLE TROUBLE: Sam Maher and the Warriors will have their hands full this weekend. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>DOUBLE TROUBLE: Sam Maher and the Warriors will have their hands full this weekend. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Sam Maher and the Warriors will have their hands full this weekend. PHOTO: Janet Watt

An eight-hour away trip is poor preparation to host the ladder leaders
Nathan de Vries
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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