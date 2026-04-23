Wangaratta City Raceway on Shanley Street will be the centre of Australian speedway racing over the next week as it hosts the Australian and Victorian production sedan tiles as well as the annual Bob Bailey Memorial.

The racing blasts off Friday and Saturday evenings from 4pm as Speedway Wangaratta presents the 2026 Lincolns Earthmoving SSA (Speedway Sedans Australia) Production Sedan National Title for just the second time, followed on Wednesday by the coveted Bob Bailey Memorial and concluding next weekend with the Victorian Production Sedans state title.

Seventy-one nominations have been received from across the country for the national title, headlined by defending champion Joshua Harm and a host of former national and state titleholders including Wangaratta's own Chris Lack, who won the national title on his home track back in 2009.

Despite his experience and previous success at national level, Lack still had the old butterflies fluttering inside.

"I'm feeling fairly nervous but also excited," he said.

"Even though it was 16 or 17 years ago since I won the title I'm still feeling pumped."

Lack will be driving his son Cooper's sedan while he is out with injury and will be sporting the number 44.

The vehicle is a real family effort by Lack Racing with everyone pitching in to prepare the car after it was bought as a shell.

Lack himself was confident it was ready for its debut.

"We've prepared it ourselves and know what we are getting," he said.

"It's set up as the same as the car was when I won the title and we know the motor is right to go."

Speedway Wangaratta president Kenneth Mankey said said it was a first for the category to have three blue ribbon speedway events at the one venue in just 10 days.

"I don't think production sedans have done this before," Mankey said.

"The good thing about Speedway Wangaratta is we are all volunteers who get together and try and come up with something cool for drivers and spectators.

"This weekend will be some of the best production sedan racing seen at this track."

The national title offers up almost $21,000 in total prizemoney, with 15 speedway titleholders competing this weekend including every current state champion with a combined 55 titles under their belts.

They include two-time former champion Kyle Sayer who finished second to Harm last season, making it three years in a row he has finished on the podium.

Also competing is veteran and speedway legend Stephen Laidlaw.

Laidlaw may have won his back-to-back titles over two decades ago, but he remains a threat, boasting multiple podium finishes in this event along with a feature this season.

Fellow two-time champion Trevor Mills, former Australia #2 Dehne Sparrow (2018/19) and Wayne Bourke (2014/15) have also nominated.

Bourke already has a feature race win this season while Sparrow has three wins this season and is the current SSA Production Sedan Victorian Champion, set to put his title on the line next weekend.

Joining them in the field are New South Wales champion Jordan Biviano, Jason Duell from South Australia, Andy Russell from Tasmania, three cars representing WA, and strong contingents from Queensland, New South Wales and of course home State Victoria.

In-form drivers also include Kurtis Peall, Clint Noakes, Neil Keldoulis, Scott Hawkins and Wangaratta's own Felicity Roycroft, who won the last production sedan event at the track and is the reigning overall club champion and ladies champion.

"It might be coming to the end of the season," Roycroft said, "but we're going out with a bang."

On-track action begins with scrutineering and practice on Thursday, before racing roars into life on Friday and Saturday night from 4pm (gates open 10.30am) in what promises to be a spectacular conclusion to the SSA season.

The event is fully catered (no BYO alcohol), with entry to both days of racing available for just $50.

For more information visit the SSA website at speedwaysedans.com or the Speedway Wangaratta Facebook page.