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Moyhu rider helps Australia to international dressage win

<p>INTERNATIONAL ACHIVEMENT: Cathedral College Wangaratta student Ella Hogan has helped the Australian team claim first place in the virtual Prix Caprilli team competition and been named most improved rider on international stage. </p>\\n
<p>INTERNATIONAL ACHIVEMENT: Cathedral College Wangaratta student Ella Hogan has helped the Australian team claim first place in the virtual Prix Caprilli team competition and been named most improved rider on international stage. </p>\\n

INTERNATIONAL ACHIVEMENT: Cathedral College Wangaratta student Ella Hogan has helped the Australian team claim first place in the virtual Prix Caprilli team competition and been named most improved rider on international stage.

Cathedral College student Ella Hogan also named most improved rider on international stage
Jordan Duursma
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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