Moyhu rider helps Australia to international dressage win

Cathedral College Wangaratta student Ella Hogan has helped the Australian team claim first place in the Prix Caprilli team competition and been named most improved rider in the 2026 Pony Club International Alliance Virtual Dressage Training Challenge. Ella, who rides with Moyhu Pony Club, competed in the Prix Caprilli section aboard Plein Ciel, known as Cyril, in an event that brought together riders from seven countries. The Australian team’s win came in round two of the International Training Challenge. Ella said finding out about the team result was “such an exciting and special moment”. “It was amazing to know that all the hard work had paid off and that we had achieved something so special representing Australia,” she said. “Being part of an international competition was an incredible experience, and to finish with a result like that was something I was really proud of.” Being named most improved rider was an equally welcome surprise. “I was honestly so surprised and excited,” Ella said. “It made me really proud of how far I’ve come and motivated me to keep working hard and learning. “These past months Cyril has tested me as a rider, but to finish with this result is amazing.” She said the partnership with Cyril was what made the experience so meaningful. “Competing with him made the challenge even more meaningful because we’re a team, and the partnership between horse and rider is such a big part of the sport,” Ella said. “It’s easy to focus on results, but I’m also proud of the experience, the challenges we worked through and everything I took away from it.” Preparing for the challenge meant balancing training with everything else going on in her life, along with building her partnership with Cyril and managing nerves. “I think one of the biggest things is learning to trust your preparation and stay focused, even when things feel challenging,” Ella said. Representing Australia on the international stage taught her lessons she will carry forward. “I learnt that there’s always something new to learn, no matter how experienced you are or how much you think you know,” Ella said. “It taught me the importance of staying positive, trusting your horse and being willing to take advice on board.” Ella credited her family, Moyhu Pony Club and the wider local equestrian community for their support, saying her family had backed her by travelling to competitions and helping her work towards her goals. “Having people who believe in you makes such a difference, and I wouldn’t take that support for granted,” she said. “Being able to represent my country while also representing my local club made the experience even more special. “I hope it shows other young riders that with hard work, determination and support, amazing opportunities are possible.” Looking ahead, Ella wants to keep challenging herself across dressage, show jumping and eventing, and to move up the grades in show jumping and eventing. She is hoping to qualify for the Team VIC squad at the 2027 national championships and to get her trusty steed, Rusty, back out competing after a long time off. She added that success in the saddle is not about having the fanciest gear. “You don’t need all the fancy horses and big stables to be a good rider; it’s the passion and the determination that one as a rider has to have,” Ella said.