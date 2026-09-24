Netball body welcomes facility upgrade but warns courts still fall short

Wangaratta’s netball association chief has welcomed council’s move to award a tender for upgraded facilities at the city’s busy netball complex, but says a major court redevelopment – likely to cost up to $6 million – is still urgently needed. Wangaratta Netball Association president Rebecca Weir said the funding, first announced about four years ago, would deliver a long-awaited overhaul of ageing amenities after councillors were expected to sign off on the contract at Tuesday night’s meeting. The works will include new changerooms, accessible toilets and entrances, and upgraded clubrooms. “The facilities will be welcomed, but it doesn’t go to the whole approach that’s required for us to have improved and standard facilities, or Netball Australia standard courts,” she said. The association’s courts are used seven days a week, with 36 teams and about 450 participants on Saturdays alone during peak season, plus Wednesday night competitions, junior programs on Fridays and visiting clubs from the Ovens and King and Ovens and Murray leagues. Ms Weir said the revamped amenities were considered “phase one” of a staged project, and would help strengthen the case for a full court rebuild. Existing grants linked to the project total around $500,000, but she said a complete court redevelopment was expected to cost $4–6 million. “We’re way off that in terms of the cost associated with court redevelopment,” she said. “The grants that are out there are not meeting our requirements for a major redevelopment.” She said the current courts do not meet modern standards for safety and accessibility, with issues including tree roots and inadequate run-off between courts, as well as poor disability access and limited amenities for male participants. Mr Weir urged state candidates and sporting bodies to look seriously at funding for women’s sport and netball infrastructure. “My plea to any current candidate that’s looking at state election is they definitely have a look at female participation in sport, and that being netball,” she said. “Grants won’t cut it at the moment – it’s a major infrastructure need. “It requires dedicated support and funding from council, but also from Sports Victoria.”