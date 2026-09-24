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Netball body welcomes facility upgrade but warns courts still fall short

<p>CENTRE FOCUS: It was recommended by council that Premier Building & Construction is awarded the contract to renew Wangaratta Netball Association\\'s amenities. </p>\\n
<p>CENTRE FOCUS: It was recommended by council that Premier Building & Construction is awarded the contract to renew Wangaratta Netball Association\\'s amenities. </p>\\n

CENTRE FOCUS: It was recommended by council that Premier Building & Construction is awarded the contract to renew Wangaratta Netball Association's amenities.

Tender named for works at Wangaratta Netball Association's base.
Steve Kelly
September 24, 2026 • 02:00

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