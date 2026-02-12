It’s time to lace up the sneakers and hit the court.

The Wangaratta Netball Association (WNA) is buzzing with energy as we dive into a season promising high-level competition, fresh formats, and some truly inspiring individual success stories.

Representative Program: The Road to the Champs

Our representative program is officially in full swing.

After some hard-fought trials, our squads under 11s, under 13, under 15 and under 17s have been selected.

These players have already begun putting in the work at training, and we can't wait to see that famous Wangaratta grit on display across the region.

Mark your calendars - our rep teams will be hitting the road (and the home courts) for a series of high-stakes tournaments:

• Sunday, 22 March;

• Sunday, 29 March;

• Sunday, 19 April;

• Sunday, 3 May;

• Sunday, 24 May: The season reaches its peak with the association championships.

We wish all our selected athletes, coaches, and support staff the best of luck as they represent Wangaratta.

A Fresh Look for Wednesday Nights

We are thrilled to announce a brand-new format for our Wednesday Night Competitions.

To make netball more accessible and keep the energy high, we are moving to a term-based program.

Each school term will now host its own independent competition lasting eight weeks.

This new structure allows for more flexibility for players and creates a "grand final" atmosphere four times a year.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or looking to get back into the game, there’s never been a better time to jump into a Wednesday night team.

The first term competition started on Wednesday, 11 February.

Registrations for first term have closed but get ready to register for term 2.

Spotlight: Dylan Dickson’s Golden Rise

Every now and then, a player comes along who reminds us why we love this sport.

Just last year, Dylan Dickson, a local Wangaratta athlete picked up a netball for the first time.

In just 12 months, Dylan’s dedication and natural talent have seen him skyrocket through the ranks.

Dylan played on Saturday mornings for the Skittles team, winning their grand final, then played two tournaments for WNA rep (but had to miss other games due to football commitments and being captain of his junior league football team).

Dylan was then selected for the State School Victoria (SSV) under 12 team - an incredible feat for any athlete, let alone someone in their first year of the sport.

Not only did he earn his spot, but he was also named vice captain, leading the team with maturity and skill as the team brought home the gold medal.

Congratulations, Dylan; the whole WNA community is incredibly proud of your achievement and your rapid rise in the netball world.

We look forward to where Dylan’s netball talents take him next and hope that other males interested in playing netball look to play as well.

Organisers for the North East region are looking for interested males to form an under 17 State Titles team in 2027.

Expressions of interest will be invited in late 2026.

Get Involved

Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or competing on the court, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Wangaratta netball.

See you at the courts!