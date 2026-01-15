The Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC) are joining forces with North East Blaze to deliver a high energy celebration of netball on the last weekend of January.

The event will bring players, families, and coaches together for three distinct experiences: a dynamic community clinic, an engaging coaching workshop, and an open training session - all designed to inspire participation, develop skills and strengthen local pathways in the sport.

Athletes will sharpen their game through dynamic drills and will build confidence on the court.

Local coaches will have a specific opportunity to gain insights into season planning and technical development.

The open training will offer rare insight into high level athletes in action.

The program will be led by North East Blaze’s experienced coaching team, including specialists from the Victorian Netball League.

“Having North East Blaze return to WSAC is a fantastic boost for our community,” sport, aquatic and events precinct manager Leon Newton said.

“Their expertise gives aspiring players and coaches a chance to learn, grow and take their netball to the next level.

“We encourage everyone interested in netball to register early and be part of the weekend.”

Program overview

Saturday, 31 January - Sunday, 1 February

Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre, 41 Schilling Drive, Wangaratta

Community Clinic

● Time: 12-2pm Saturday 31 January

● Cost $50, register: https://tinyurl.com/y79k88kd

Coach Workshop

● Time: 9-11:30am Sunday 1 February

● Cost $50, register: https://tinyurl.com/ue6ndcza

Training Session

● Time: 9:30-12pm Sunday 1 February

● Cost free, register: https://tinyurl.com/2u25ux5m