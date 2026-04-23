Wangaratta Magpies netball coach Shea Cunningham is more than happy with the squad's performance heading into the bye with A and B grade sides in equal third position with a 2-1 record, C grade in second position with a perfect record and 17 and under in seventh with one win.

"From a Magpies netball perspective, we’re really pleased with how the season is shaping up across all grades so far," Cunningham said.

"There’s been strong buy-in at training, good consistency in effort on game day, and a noticeable growth in confidence and connection right through the program.

"While ladder positions will always ebb and flow, the overall competitiveness, resilience and willingness to learn has been a real positive."

"Across the grades, players are starting to understand roles more clearly, combinations are settling, and we’re seeing improved execution under pressure.

"Importantly, the attitude and culture around the club has been excellent – players supporting each other, embracing feedback, and taking pride in representing the Magpies."

Likewise Wangaratta Rivers netball coach Stacey Lamb is talking positive with the A grade side pushing their opponents each week in a marked improvement while the 17 and under squad is undefeated on top of the ladder, C grade third with one loss and B grade in ninth position.

"The upcoming bye weekend will be a good opportunity to freshen up both mentally and physically," Lamb said.

"We’ll encourage players to enjoy the break, manage any niggles, and come back re-energised.

"From a coaching perspective, it’s also a chance to reflect on the first part of the season, review structures and identify areas to sharpen as we head into the next phase.

"With the bye week we have taken the opportunity of a rest night Tuesday and the leadership team has organised a session for us Thursday where every athlete and coach must 'dress up in anything but what you would wear to training'.

"Nights like this are about culture and fun.

"We will get together, have a laugh, do some running, netball drills and celebrate the great things about this club and the people in it."