There was rapping at the windows, crying at the locks, when 23 players rolled up to the Oxley hall at 7pm, to enjoy ‘all the fun at the fair’ at the social table tennis competition last Monday night.

It was a ‘wildfire’ start to the night, when the ‘bearded bandits’, Richard Morgan and William Bonwick, and Neil Spurgeon and Jason Mullins, stood toe-to-toe in a rampage of heavy hitting, with one purpose in mind – ‘we’re gonna getcha'.

With each pair driving a hard bargain, there were plenty of ‘gotchas’, mixed with a fair share of ‘couldas’, all contributing to a great battle from ‘go to whoa’.

Competition was close throughout, and following a great workout, no scores were mentioned, but ‘gee whiskers’, it was a close shave for one pair.

‘Long legs’ Gary Coad, and ‘tearabout' Janet Heath, were in fine form, when they lined up to play ‘schoolgirl’ Harriet Day, and ‘Don is good’, Heath, in a game where no-one was prepared to give an inch.

From the first ping of the ball, it was clear to everyone, the words of Marc Antony to Cleopatra, “we didn’t come here to talk", would ring true right throughout.

With Gary sending down long and wide deliveries, and Janet backing him up with ‘foxy shots’, it was clear they had their eyes on the prize.

However, Harriet and Don had other ideas, and the means to counter everything that came their way, resulting in scores going point for point until ‘Lady Luck’ entered the fray, resulting in one pair winning the tie breaker.

After a long absence from the scene, Ken Parker was still ‘well equipped with the tricks of the trade’, when he, and Martin ‘the Butcher’, paired up to challenge ‘in the groove’ Lyla Porter, and ‘duck and dive’, David Harris, in a classy exhibition of ‘it’s not over until the ball bounces twice'.

Four completely different game styles, with each pair melding into a driving force of giving your all for the sake of the team.

With none contemplating losing a point, everyone was on their toes as they covered all points of the table, and beyond, while putting the hard words on to their opponents to ‘get that’ - so much power, with and without glory, finally ended with both pairs claiming victory.

After everyone had played many games, Debbie Brunken drew the short straw, when she partnered ‘older, but wiser’, June Uebergang, to (hopefully) take the game up to, and away from ‘ever-ready’ Cheryl Coad, and ‘welcome back stranger’, Maree Parker, in a game that demonstrated ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way.’

This led to Cheryl and Maree ripping strips off Debbie and June’s aspirations when they advanced to a sizeable 12–3 lead.

However, after Cheryl and Maree would rightly anticipate ‘the writing was on the wall’ for victory, Debbie and June managed to escape through some ‘open windows, to pinch the win at 21–20.

With complete ‘rhyme and rhythm’, Zac and Jack – Williamson and Spring – got off to a flying start, when they took on the ‘effervescent’ Olivia Strack, and Jack’s brother, Hugh, in a lively game of high performance.

With each pair completely familiar with both their partner’s and their opponent’s strengths and vulnerabilities, it came as no surprise that the game started, developed into, and ended in power and its execution in both attack and defence delivered from all quarters.

So much deliberation in every stroke gave spectators their money’s worth of entertainment in the long encounter, which ended when Hugh and Olivia ‘high-fived’, indicating they claimed a narrow victory.

Lining up for their ‘umpteenth’ game for the night, Pete Spring sprung into action, when he, and David Harris faced up to ‘young go-getter’, Greta Day, and ‘local livewire’, Manni Poulos.

With none showing any signs of lethargy, everyone still had the willpower and intent of ‘true professionals.’

Long and powerful strokes were dished up ad infinitum, until sweat on the brow of each player was a true indication of the energy spent in order to hold the upper hand.

After the marathon event, and with nothing left on the table, clearly showed they had nothing left to give, other than big smiles and hearty handshakes all around.

Who won? ‘Dunno’.

Following another enjoyable night around the tables, everyone retired to the supper table to retrieve spent energy, and a catch-up of local news.

Adults, and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley hall each Monday night.

BYO bat, $2 entry, and a small plate to share.