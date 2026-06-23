Despite the overall closeness of the A grade competition this year in Ovens and King netball, the results from the weekend were decided by comfortable enough margins across the five matches played.

The closest match was played out at the Greta Sporting Complex, where the Blues shut down North Wangaratta by 15 goals, 37-22.

After back-to-back losses against fellow final contenders, the Blues were happy to reset and get back to playing their way, more than handling the second-bottom Hawks.

While there were patches of play where the Hawks gathered momentum, the experienced Greta line-up was able to wrest control back and convert on their chances.

Hannah Lockhart was impressive through the midcourt, while Jessie Ellis was strong in goal keeper.

Elsewhere, Whorouly got the better of Milawa for the second time this year, but the Demons improved on their previous result, with the Lions coming up trumps 45-29.

While initially close, the Lions were able to capitalise on skill errors the Demons made, and made them pay on the scoreboard.

Abbey Forrest was at her accurate best under the post, finishing with 38 goals at 84 per cent accuracy, while the midcourt and defensive structures held up exceptionally well against a challenging and young Milawa side.

Bright was 20 goals to the good in their clash with Benalla All Blacks at Friendlies Oval, with the visitors doing the deed 51-21.

Enjoying the return of some key players on their home court, Benalla took a one-goal lead to the first break in what was expected to be a close contest in difficult conditions.

Led by defensive duo Tash Healy and Molly Whitty, Bright worked their way back to the lead after being dominant in general play and on the scoreboard, and never looked back from the second quarter onwards.

A 24-17 half-time advantage blew out further in the second half, as Bright controlled the tempo and ended the match with a comfortable 51-31 win.

Healy, Whitty and Georgie Matters were the visitors’ best players, Jess Carnes (33 goals) led all scorers with accuracy of more than 82 per cent, while Luca McIntosh (18) played her role in the attacking third.

Goorambat proved they have the ability to pile on the pain on the scoreboard when they doubled King Valley’s total, taking the four points from Whitfield 52-26.

Finally, reigning premiers Bonnie Doon absolutely demolished Moyhu, defending their home court with ease in the 71-31 result.