The North East Bushrangers Basketball Club has formalised its long-standing relationship with Wangaratta Basketball Inc (WBI), with a memorandum of understating (MoU) signed in what is a significant milestone for the club.

The club, affectionately known as Bushies, is a regional basketball association which operates within the Victorian Junior Basketball League (VJBL) and aims to foster talent among local athletes and support them in realising their aspirations to play in broader state programs and beyond.

In order to play in the VJBL clubs must be affiliated with a local association, however as Bushies pools players from across North East Victoria, it does not have a ‘home’ association to align with.

To help solve this issue, WBI has supported Bushies with an affiliate arrangement to enable them to enter the VJBL.

Speaking on the weekend as the MoU was signed, Bushies president Matt Nelson was thrilled to mark this significant milestone for the club.

“We are very appreciative of WBI’s support to enable young players from across the North East the opportunity to play in the VJBL.

“WBI has long supported Bushies and signing this MoU formalises this relationship.

“This milestone marks an exciting step forward for Bushies as we work to set the club up with strong foundations and appropriate governance that will support its growth into the future, while recognising the importance of the relationship with WBI over many years.”

Bushies players compete in under 14, 16, 18 and 20 age groups in a mix of boys and girls divisions, representing the region in the VJBL over a 40-week season, giving players the opportunity to compete in the highest level of junior competition in Victoria.

The club also offers a range of programs and clinics for current and future players, and even hosts trips to the USA for dedicated under 18 athletes.

For further information about Bushies, visit northeastbushrangers.com.au.