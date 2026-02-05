Several members from Springhurst’s North East Wind Sports Club (NEWC) attended the South Australian Land Yachting Titles in Kingston SE this year over the Australia Day long weekend.

This was the first year that the South Australian Land Yachting Club was permitted to run a sanctioned state title event on Lake Nabzab.

A premier sailing location, just north of the town of Kingston SE, Lake Nabzab offers consistent wind with enough space to really let your hair down.

Held over three days, NEWC was very well represented with approximately 10 club members making the trip into South Australia to demonstrate their racing talent.

The event included around 40 karts from all over Australia including Western Australia and Queensland.

Friday was reserved for practice and registration, with Saturday’s racing unfortunately suspended due to the extreme heat rule.

The change culminated in some very close and exciting racing with variable winds on the Sunday.

The weekend closed with a dinner at the local watering hole including presentations to all winners. NEWC members were able to rise to the top of several classes, taking home titles and placings in multiple weight divisions.

Gary Craig - 2nd, performance medium; Ken Horne – 1st, production medium; Nigel Holloway – 1st, production light; Josh Demeo – 1st, production heavy; Mike Reid – 3rd, production heavy; Garry Percy – 1st, performance medium; Greg Oakes – 2nd, production medium; Andrew Davison – 2nd, production light.

Based on these incredible results, it’s safe to say the future of land yachting in Wangaratta is in safe hands.

The NEWC would like to thank the South Australian Land Sailing Club for hosting and to all members from the club for their participation and professionalism.

The sport of land yachting continues to grow within Australia and around the world with several exciting events on the cards in Australia for 2026.

Any members of the public wanting to give the sport a go can find contact details at www.newc.com.au.

There are always local club members with land yachts available who can provide instruction and devote their time for new participants.

The club is always looking for new members, both young and old, who want a sailing experience which is both exciting and affordable.