JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 31 January

Men’s Monthly Medal

Winner: Michael Tanner C/B -5. 2nd: Matthew Whitten -5. 3rd: Rick Harnwell -4.

Ball winners: Dave Anderson C/B -2, Nic Bonwick -2, Gary Dinsdale C/B -1, Bronte Bruce -1, Danny Potter C/B E, Mike Fitzsimons E, Pat Ernst E, Scott Cabion +1, Zac Hedin C/B +2, Jacob Schonafinger +2.

NTPs - 4th: Pat Grady (Pinsent Hotel), 8th: Rick Harnwell, 13th: Scott Cobain (Town & Country Tavern), 17th: Jeff Elliott (Appin Street Butchery).

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Angela Mitchell -2. Ball winners: Di Murphy -1.

NTPs - 4th: Frances Duffy, 8th: Frances Duffy, 13th: Di Murphy, 17th: Leeanne Carmody.

Sunday, 1 February

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Paul Moss-Holland 43. 2nd Albert Gigl 41. 3rd: Mick Reidy C/B 38.

Ball winners: Fraser Barry 38, Daryl Johnstone 37, Bert Verwey 36, Judy Fogarty C/B 35, Aaron Kungl C/B 35, Felix Gamze 35, Robert Lowe C/B 34.

NTPs - 8th: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr, 13th: Peter Challman.

Monday, 2 February

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Mike Monro C/B 37. 2nd: Carmine Pane 37. 3rd Garry Dickson 36.

Ball winners: Trevor Nippress 35, Alex Gibbs 34, Alan Sands C/B 33, Brian Carr 33, Eon Scott 33, Philip Bebb C/B 31.

NTPs - 4th: Mike Monro, 8th: John McKenzie, 13th: Eon Scott, 17th: Alex Gibbs.

Tuesday, 3 February

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Pauline Mercer 17.

Ball winners: Robyn Grealy 15.

Wangaratta Gateway Motel Ladies Monthly Medal 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Judy Fogarty -5. Runner Up: Wendy Hogan -3. Best Scratch Score: Di Murphy 85.

Ball winners: Liane Graham -2, Chris Bosely -2, Lee Freeland -1.

Wendy Hogan Eagle on the 11th .

NTPs - 4th: Wendy Hogan (Pinsent Voucher), 8th: Di Murphy (Londrigan Meats Voucher), 13th: Mary Jones (Reality Clothing Voucher), 17th: Di Murphy (Appin St Store Voucher).

Wednesday, 4 February

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Nigel Cooper 37 C/B. 2nd: Dave Anderson 37. 3rd: Brendon Essex 36 C/B.

Ball winners: Keith Moorhead 36, Doug Ritchens 35, Jim Moore 34, Glenn Hunt 34, Ian Harbourd 34, Gordon Paterson 34, Bernie Grealy 34, Gary Butler 34 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Brad Laywood, 8th: Ian Dinsdale, 13th: Dave Anderson, 17th: Hamis Lewis.

Wednesday, 4 February

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Mark Dean 24. 2nd: Mick Matthews 24.

Ball winners: Alan White 21, Paul Nolan 20, Mick Reidy 19, Michael Tanner 19.

NTPs - 4th: Chris Norris, 8th: Brendan Nolan.

Thursday, 5 February

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Kaye Pink 16.

Ball winners: Ros White 15, Kathy Hyland 13.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: week ending 1 February

Tuesday, 27 January

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Jill Halbwidl 24 points. Runner Up: Lorraine Adams 21 points.

Ball Winners: Judith Brown, Liz Madden.

Wednesday, 28 January

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Maurie Braden 40 points C/B. Runner Up: Andy Raison 40 points.

Ball Winners: Craig Donoghue, Damien O'Brien, Lachy Moore, Peter Nolan, Neil Membrey, Isaac Willett.

NTPs – 2nd: Andy Raison, 4th: David Ryan, 7th: Neil Membrey, 13th: Leo McCoy, 18th: Daymn Hoffard.

Hole In One: 2nd Hole - Andy Raison.

9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Peter King 16 points.

Thursday, 29 January

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Helen Reilly 17 points. Runner Up: Jan Hill 16 points.

Ball Winners: Annie Wilson, Karen Smith.

NTPs – 2nd: Glenda Dodson, 4th: Annie Wilson.

Saturday, 31 January

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Ashley Clayton 40 points C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Drew Winter 40 points.

B Grade Winner: Daniel Bihun 39 points. B Grade Runner Up: Dan Lacey 37 points C/B.

C Grade Winner: Luke Sims 41 points. C Grade Runner Up: Josh Newton 40 points.

Ball Winners: Isaac Willett, Cameron Nottle, Mathew Tucker, Jason Perna, Bobby Hutchieson, Lenny Sims, Paul Judd, Mark Comensoli, Carl Stibilj, Daymn Hoffard, Ray Hutton, Gregory Sullivan, Neville McCormick, Arnold Sparks, Edward Dunstan.

NTPs – 2nd: Graham Nottle, 4th: Drew Winter, 7th: Isaac Willett, 13th: Arnold Sparks, 16th: Joseph Hargreaves, 18th: Damien O'Brien.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Drew Winter. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Cameron Nottle

Birdies: Subway - Isaac Willett, Ash Clayton. Eagles: 10th Hole - Drew Winter.

Secret 6: Dan Lacey. Raffle Winner: Josh Owen.

Women’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Janette Collier 32 points. Runner Up: Carolyn Sullivan 31 points.

NTPs – 2nd: Carolyn Sullivan.

Sunday, 1 February

Medley Competition

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Seb DeNapoli 37 points. Runner Up: Daymn Hoffard 32 points.

WANG PICKLEBALL CLUB

Round 9 – Sunday, 1 February

Results

Section: 1 - Sean Ievenieks 60-18, Brent Ibrom 44-38, Phil Densten 34-41, Dameon Holmes 33-48, Lou Bell 29-55.

Section: 2 - Aaron Freeman 60-50, Molly Booth 55-55, Jodie Ramage 54-56, Scott Bell 51-59.

Section: 3 - Klaus Kazenwadel 55-29, James Pursell 50-43, Mick Patford 43-45, Peter Ablazej 34-51, Kate Meagher 28-52.

Section: 4 - Georgia McGuffie 57-31, Tim Dickinson 54-41, Wilma Hill 44-44, Judith Pollard 37-48, Pauline Benton 32-60.

Section: 5 - Ken Gaudion 50-37, Jimi Pell 50-37, Amelie Booth 47-40, Rohan McAliece 27-60.

Section: 6 - Jackie Gardner 60-29, Jennifer Reid 42-47, Dao Nguyen 42-47, Marg Newton 34-55.

Ladder

Pursell, James 465/397; Ievenieks, Sean 463/215; Benton, Pauline 445/401; McGuffie, Georgia 439/418; Booth, Molly 421/451; Bell, Scott 376/393; Cripps, Graeme 361/302; Booth, Amelie 360/367; Ablazej, Peter 360/386; Phyland, Trish 355/333; Gibson, Bryan 346/238; Gaudion, Ken 344/314; Freeman, Aaron 343/318; Clayton, Jill 339/300; Buss, Brad 336/330; Holmes, Dameon 325/313; Allen, Geoff 316/357; Reid, Nancy 314/356; Bell, Lou 314/408; Ibrom, Brent 310/218; Newton, Marg 308/330; Johnston, Steve 291/280; Patford, Mick 277/294; Smith, Daryl 275/210; Oudin, Patrick 274/287; Dickinson, Tim 269/293; Wilson, Bryan 268/190; Hill, Wilma 261/307; Ramage, Jodie 253/245; Kazenwadel, Klaus 248/285; Reid, Michael 247/325; Pollard, Judith 246/209; Densten, Phil 236/236; Costantino, Bernadette 235/225; Boyd, Noel 232/253; Loyst, Tracy 222/237; Buss, Shelley 216/246; Jamieson, Chris 213/257; Gardner, Jackie 208/158; Meagher, Kate 205/239; Robertson, Guy 199/180; Matthews, Erin 193/331; Nguyen, Dao 177/260; Robertson, Robyn 138/212; Bell, Neville 138/223; Chivers, Tyson 118/71; Webb, Brian 96/85; Clarkson, Kelly 88/90; Simsen, Sue 85/116; Reid, Jennifer 75/95; Wtwe, Win 55/42; Pell, Jimi 50/37; Howse, Andrew 50/51; Wachter, Jane 42/52; Bal, Sartaj 35/60; McAliece, Rohan 27/60.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 2 February are as follows:

Joan Dyson and Terry Wilson d Cheryle Beckley and Gabi Heywood, Nathan Reynolds and Gavan Kelly d Christine Ireland and Robyn Muller, Elise Downes and Janat Kelly d Jed Hart and Bronwyn Townsend 5/4.

On Wednesday morning Jed Hart defeated Pauline Bailey and Terry Wilson 22/15 playing Ricochet croquet.

Wednesday evening saw several members and Jim Park from Mansfield enjoying some games in hot conditions.

Play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday (Ricochet) and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday for Twilight play.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009

or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

Warby Range Bushwalkers news 6 February.

Monday, 2 February - full moon walk on the rail trail between Beechworth and Wooragee.

After spending some time at Lake Sambell watching the Dragon Boat training sessions while eating a light meal, the group drove to the start of the trail, and a short car shuffle was arranged.

A group of 18 club members headed off in the twilight on the excellent surface of the almost brand-new, easy (not MTB) bike track.

The weather was absolutely perfect, with pleasant warm conditions experienced and even a very slight breeze provided by Karen our leader.

After about an hour of walking on the flat and even surface, sunset occurred but we continued to walk in the semi darkness, with a magnificent full moon providing sufficient light to amble along safely while also giving us the ability to look down into the valley to the north-west and watch the silent black cattle still munching away in the foreground.

We arrived at the village of Wooragee at about 10.30pm having covered just over 10km, and then we drove home after enjoying a delightful ramble with Luna watching us from 380,000km above.

Coming Events

Thursday, 12 February, McFarlane’s Hill - part of an isolated block of high country to the west of Wodonga.

A gentle 250m ascend and descend on gravel-based walking tracks, 10km.

Mostly on a ridge, plus a side trip to the adjoining Swainsonia Reserve.

Great views of the Wodonga urban area, the Murray River and the Alpine Ranges.

Chris 0418 503 802.