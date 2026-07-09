They played out an absolute belter the last time they shared the field, and if their recent form is any indication, the rematch is likely to be just as entertaining.

Whorouly and North Wangaratta will face off for the second time in just over a month when the Hawks head across to the Lions’ Den this Saturday for round 15.

Their first encounter, back in round 11, was a thriller, with Whorouly taking the win by nine points after a spirited fightback from the Hawks in the final term.

With both teams likely to meet for a third time come finals, North Wangaratta coach Corey Smith said the top end of the competition was as close as it has ever been.

“We’re just taking it one week at a time – obviously if you drop your guard too much, there are teams that can come over the top and take you out.

“Right around the area, there are no clear winning teams.

“It’s probably going to be who has the healthiest list and how you manage the players, it’s getting close to the time where you want to start peaking.

“We’ve really only had a good look at Bright and Whorouly, but it’s a pretty funny draw with us not playing Moyhu until the second-last game of the year, and they’re tracking along really well, it looks like Tarra gave them a bit of a scare last week.”

While much has been made of North Wangaratta’s forward line, with an average score of 102.23 per game led by Smith himself, who has kicked 48 goals from 12 games, the Hawks' real strength is their defence.

North Wangaratta has only conceded 669 points, the lowest in the league, averaging less than 52 points against per game.

While their defence is resolute, they’re coming up against the most potent forward line in the league, led by Whorouly’s Michael Newton, who’s bagged 68 snags from just 10 games played this year.

Smith said putting pressure on Newton’s supply from further up the ground would go a long way in tipping the scales in the Hawks’ favour.

“They’re quite a physical side, so we’ve looked to bring a few guys in who play that sort of game,” he said.

“Jessie Smith is a vital cog for Juice [Michael Newton] – the way they link up, I think Juice is pretty lucky to have Jessie kicking it down his throat every week.

“We’ll look to put a little pressure on right around the ground, not just in the midfield but right around the ground.

“Every side now, my experience in the last 10 years of playing, everyone attacks off the half-back flanks - gone are the days where you’re playing backline and looking to just defend, but it’s more of an attacking role now, and Whorouly do it quite well with [Nic] Carney and Maxy Scott.

“I think both sides will have a fair few different ins and outs, but consistency is the key for us, we just want consistency, we’ve lacked that this year.”

While it’s undoubtedly an important match for the seniors, the midday clash in the reserves will also be one to watch, with the ladder-leading Lions a game ahead of second-placed North Wangaratta.

Whorouly took the chocolates the last time they met by 35 points, but the Hawks will want to peg one back.

Action kicks off at the Den from 12pm on Saturday, with the hotly anticipated seniors rematch from 2pm.

In other matches this weekend, King Valley is at home to Greta, Milawa heads to Benalla to play the Panthers, the Bombers host the Bulldogs, and Goorambat heads up the mountain to Bright.