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O&K grand final ticket on the line

<p>THE GOLDEN TICKET: Either Bright or Whorouly will win through to the O&K senior grand final. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>THE GOLDEN TICKET: Either Bright or Whorouly will win through to the O&K senior grand final. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

THE GOLDEN TICKET: Either Bright or Whorouly will win through to the O&K senior grand final. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

Come 5pm Saturday, we'll know one half of the grand final teams
Nathan de Vries
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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