The first year back for Ovens and King representative netball continues to impress, with the 15 and under and 17 and under sides taking strides in their most recent tournament.

Held on Sunday, 19 April on the courts at Wangaratta’s Barr Reserve, more than 40 teams from across the region came together to test their skills against some of the best emerging talents in North East netball.

Pitted against challenging opponents, such as representative teams from the Ovens and Murray, Wodonga, and local netball powerhouse Wangaratta, the O&K squads acquitted themselves admirably.

Under 17 coach Amelia Gall said the squad quickly found their rhythm and produced some outstanding performances throughout the tournament.

“The side came away with two wins and competed fiercely in every match,” she said.

“Across the day, the girls showed grit, determination and a real passion for representing the league at the Wangaratta tournament.

“Up against a strong and tall Ovens and Murray outfit, they knew they were in for a tough contest.

“The O&K girls rose to the challenge, taking it right up to their opponents and doing the league proud with their intensity and effort.

“In the final game of the day, the team dug deep and delivered one of their most spirited performances.

“While they fell just short of the win, their fight and resilience proved that more victories are well within reach.”

The 15 and under O&K squad also performed well, winning two of their six matches, with a 12-11 thrilling triumph over Force Orange the highlight of the tournament.

O&K rep netball sides will be in action this weekend, with Netball Wodonga Inc hosting a tournament on Sunday, 3 May at Kelly Park.